Boris Johnson and wife ‘hosted a friend’ to discuss wedding festivities during Covid restrictions





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie welcomed a close friend who helped them plan their wedding when Covid restrictions were in place, according to a Guardian report. The report claims the husband and wife met Dixie Maloney, a corporate event planner at their mansion on May 7, 2021, when indoor gatherings between different households were banned. Maloney informally helped the couple plan the wedding which took place three weeks later in the Downing Street garden. At the time, Carrie Johnson was pregnant with the couple’s second child, born in December of the same year. The Tory leader’s spokesman said Maloney’s stay at the mansion was “entirely legal” as she was there for childcare reasons at the time. This was completely legal and was covered by the relevant provisions of the Covid regulations. To suggest otherwise is totally wrong. Johnson has come under intense scrutiny since it was first revealed that he openly flouted Covid rules which prevented ordinary people from meeting sick friends and relatives or even attending social gatherings. funeral. Indoor gatherings were only permitted if reasonably necessary for the purposes of work, informal childcare or to provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person. Ms Maloney took her obligations under the relevant Covid restrictions very seriously. She wouldn’t have done anything at the relevant time if she hadn’t honestly believed it was legal to do so. Ms Maloney has never been formally hired to work for Boris or Carrie Johnson, and she has never held a public role, whether in government or otherwise. Maloney’s meeting with the former prime minister is one of 12 rallies that took place at Checkers and Downing Street, which is currently being investigated by two police forces. The “Partygate” scandal The Johnson government has come under fire for holding several Downing Street parties when such gatherings were banned across the country during the lockdown. The 58-year-old was ousted as prime minister last summer following a revolt within his party over several allegations, which he denies. None of them are a violation of the rules during Covid. They weren’t during the lockdown. This was during other times of restrictions. None of them are a violation of the rules. None of them involve socialization. It’s total nonsense,” Johnsnon said, defending himself. Johnson was fined by police for attending an event in Downing Street to celebrate his birthday in June 2020. A parliamentary committee is now investigating whether he deliberately or negligently misled the House of Commons in a series of speeches in which he claimed no rules were broken at the rallies. (With agency contributions)

