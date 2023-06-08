Congress seeks FIR against Prime Minister Modi, Minister of Railways for negligence – The New Indian Express

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP-run Center of dereliction of duty of Himalayan proportions in the Balasore rail tragedy and said an FIR should be filed by the CBI against Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for negligence.

During a press conference here, Congress Spokesman Ajoy Kumar alleged that there was a conspiracy on the part of the Minister of Railways which caused the death of 288 people and injured more than 1 000 people in the Balasore accident in Odisha, involving three trains.

He also accused the railway minister of doing ‘theatre’ after the horrific crash and said he should get an Oscar for it.

“This is sabotage by the Minister of Railways in a conspiracy with the Prime Minister for which an FIR should be registered against them,” Kumar said.

“The plot that the CBI should be investigating is against Ashwini Vaishnaw and his government,” he added.

Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on Twitter: “The 288 families of the Odisha Railway Tragedy will not get justice by saluting the Minister of Railways. Justice will only be served when their accountability and their responsibility will be fixed.

“The facts show that in the past 9 years, the Modi government has abandoned the Ministry of Railways. And now the country is suffering,” he added.

Congress Secretary General Jairam Ramesh shared on Twitter a report on the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express which miraculously escaped the crash in Jharkhand and asked, “Will the CBI also investigate this Or will the Modi government finally accept that something is seriously wrong with security in Indian Railways.”

“Really shocking. But the other central agency was used to distract from the report of this central institution,” he said in another tweet, referring to a CAG report from March 2021 which claimed that Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) funds were used in “non-priority” areas.

Kumar accused the government of making headlines and saving the minister responsible for the train crash. He also alleged that the railways were working on “bhagwan bharose” (at the mercy of the god).

The Congress leader alleged the government was weaving conspiracy theories and his decision to refer the rail crash investigation to the CBI was only meant to distract the public as he questioned the logic behind the rush to the conclusion that the accident was caused by sabotage, without examining other aspects. .

“It’s like starting chemotherapy for a patient who was just complaining of coughing,” he said.

Blaming the railways minister for resorting to “theatrics”, Kumar said it should win him an Oscar. “It’s an Oscar-winning performance,” he said, showing video of an emotional Vaishnaw at the crash site.

The Congress leader pointed out that even the CBI FIR did not mention the words “sabotage” and “conspiracy” anywhere, which clearly showed that the government wanted to distract attention by resorting to conspiracy and sabotage theories.

Hitting the government, he asked: ‘Where would the CBI get time from since it is already preoccupied with investigating opposition parties and leaders?’ Kumar said if anything should be investigated by the CBI it was the 1,129 derailment incidents over the past four years, the massive budget cut for rail safety and track maintenance , vacancies in the railways and the overloading of locomotives. pilots with 12 hours of non-stop service due to understaffing.

He wondered why a CBI investigation was not announced into the 1,129 derailments.

The congressional leader also questioned why an official gave a dissenting note on the preliminary investigation and alleged that the rail signal system was faulty.

He said the best agency to investigate the accident is the Railway Safety Commissioner and not the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has no time as it is busy investigating the leaders of the ‘opposition.

“The CBI should investigate why the Modi government cut the budget for repairing and laying new tracks from Rs 9,607 crore to Rs 7,400 crore. The CBI should investigate and say when the trains derailed around 1,100 times in the past four years why no CBI investigation has been announced. The CBI should investigate and explain why funding for the National Rail Safety Fund has been cut by almost 80%,” Kumar said.

“Why is Ashwini Vaishnaw not named in the CBI FIR?” He asked.

“CBI should say why more than three lakh positions are vacant in railways? CBI should find out why a locomotive driver is forced to work for more than 12 hours? CBI should also investigate why Rs 22 crore were spent in Modiji’s inauguration of Vande Bharat? CBI should explain why only 4% of trains have the ‘Kavach’ in nine years,” the Congress leader said.

Indian Railways is in the process of installing ‘Kavach’, a rail collision avoidance system, across its network.