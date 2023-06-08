China is always open to dialogue; What is essential is the management of the whole process_Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States of America





On June 7, 2023, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng delivered a keynote speech at the welcome event hosted by the US-China Business Council. Ambassador Xie said that China and the United States once had more than 100 dialogue mechanisms, but they were suspended for reasons known to all. Two years ago, an American friend advised him not to use dialogue, because the word almost became taboo in the United States. He was confused. The Chinese side has always been open to dialogue. Over the past two-plus years, President Xi Jinping has had six meetings and phone conversations with President Joe Biden. In preparation for their Balimeeting, the Chinese side had eight rounds, altogether more than 24 hours of consultations with American colleagues. Less than a month after the Bali summit, we invited Deputy Secretary Daniel Kritenbrink and then Senior Director Laura Rosenberger to Langfang, Hebei Province, where the two sides had in-depth discussions for 10 hours. Shortly thereafter, however, the unmanned airship incident and Tsai Ing-wens’ alleged transit through the United States again disrupted the positive agenda. The Chinese side was very disappointed. The United States recently expressed its intention to intensify high-level contacts and return to the Bali agenda. He also expressed hope to find a way to reduce the risks and stabilize and improve the relationship. The Chinese side takes these statements seriously and has responded positively. Director Wang Yi, State Councilor Qin Gang and Minister Wang Wentao met with NSA Sullivan, Ambassador Burns and Secretary Raimondo respectively. Each of these meetings has been frank, thorough, substantive and constructive. Ambassador Xie said that, as a Chinese proverb says, good faith makes good things happen. The dialogue must be based on mutual respect and aim for concrete results. This is surely not the right way to seek dialogue and cooperation while placing the other on the sanctions list. Dialogue conducted only for itself will not work either. Saying one thing but doing another could only bring unexpected results. For high-level interactions, managing the entire process is key to fostering a good atmosphere in advance, accumulating results in the process, and realizing them afterwards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://us.china-embassy.gov.cn/eng/dshd/202306/t20230608_11091435.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos