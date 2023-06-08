Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan convicted under counter-terrorism law after killing of SC lawyer





By India Today News Desk: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been convicted under the Anti-Terrorism Act in the murder case of Supreme Court Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar, his party announced on Wednesday.

The lawyer was killed on Tuesday in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province. He was on his way to the Provincial High Court when unknown assailants targeted and killed him in a drive-by shooting.

Siraj Ahmad, the deceased’s son, accused Khan of being the mastermind of the murder. He filed an FIR against Khan, the chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

His party took to the WhatsApp broadcast the same day and confirmed that the 70-year-old had been named in an FIR filed at the city’s Shaheed Jamil Kakar police station.

According to a copy of the FIR shared by the party, the complainant told police that his father had received death threats after filing a complaint against Khan. “I appointed Imran Khan to the FIR because threats were made against my father at his request,” he said.

READ ALSO | Toshakhana case: Pakistani court grants Khan protective bond until June 21

The deceased had filed a constitutional petition against Khan and former Vice President Qasim Suri in the Balochistan High Court for unlawful dissolution of the National Assembly in April 2022.

The move came after the Common Opposition tabled a no-confidence motion against the PTI government and was in direct contradiction to Article 6. The allegations, if proven, were of high treason.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s aide Attaullah Tarar also backed Sharif’s son’s claims. PTI spokesman Raoof Hassan rejected the claim and in turn accused Prime Minister Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of plotting the murder.

Separately, a Pakistani court has granted a protective bond to former Prime Minister Imran Khan until June 21 on Wednesday, after a new FIR was registered against him for committing a forgery while selling gifts from the State.

Earlier in the same day, the Pakistani government filed a fraud and forgery case against Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and their close aides for allegedly preparing and submitting fake and falsified receipts for gifts from Toshakhana.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/former-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-named-in-anti-terrorism-law-murder-case-sc-lawyer-2390244-2023-06-08 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos