Hundreds of Indonesians applaud President Jokowi as he visits Malaysia to strengthen ties





KUALA LUMPUR – Hundreds of Indonesian workers warmly welcomed Indonesian President Joko Widodo during his stroll through the Malaysian capital on Thursday, which was part of his working visit to boost bilateral ties with Putrajaya. Mr Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, visited the country’s largest wet market at Chow Kit, which has a large Indonesian community. Malaysia hosts about 2.7 million Indonesian workers. The crowd cheered as Mr. Widodo arrived, who was accompanied by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. They chanted the president’s name and sang the Indonesian national anthem as they followed him through the narrow lanes lined with stalls selling meat, fish and fruit. Mr Abi, 35, a chicken coop worker from the Indonesian city of Medan, was delighted when Mr Widodo took a wefie with him. I was waiting for him and he walked past my stall and noticed me, he told the Straits Times. I heard Joko was coming, so I came to the market today, said Mrs. Soleha, a 52-year-old cleaner from Surabaya City who has worked in Malaysia for 33 years. I like it because it helps people in difficulty, such as the poor and orphans. He gives them help like money and rice, she added. Earlier on Thursday, Datuk Seri Anwar said the visit to Chow Kit was at the request of Mr Widodos. I asked where he wanted to go, he said Chow Kit and Kampung Baru… This is the personality of the President of Indonesia besides going to the National Palace and Seri Perdana (official residence of the Prime Minister), his choice is to go where the ordinary people are in Kuala Lumpur, he told a joint press conference. Kampung Baru is one of the oldest Malay enclaves in the city. Mr. Widodo is on a two-day working visit to Malaysia which ends on Thursday. The President is accompanied by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, her ministers and senior Indonesian government officials.

