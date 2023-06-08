Prosecutors tell Trump’s legal team he is under investigation





Federal prosecutors have informed former President Donald J. Trump’s legal team that he is the target of their investigation into his handling of classified documents after he left office, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The notification to Mr. Trump’s team by prosecutors from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office was the clearest signal yet that the former president is likely to face charges in connection with investigation.

It was still unclear when Mr Trump’s team was notified he was the target of the special advocates’ investigation, but the notice suggested prosecutors working for Mr Smith had largely completed their investigation and were about to file an indictment.

In court papers from last year, prosecutors said they were looking into whether Mr. Trump violated laws governing the handling of national security documents and obstructed government efforts to recover them.

It was discovered that Mr. Trump had more than 300 documents with classified marks at Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence in Florida, some of which were found during a search there by agents of the FBI two months after lawyers for the former president said a diligent search had no longer appeared.

Notifying a potential accused that they are a target is an official way of indicating that the person is the direct subject of a criminal investigation and often precedes the laying of charges. The notification usually opens the door for defense attorneys requesting a meeting with prosecutors to offer their side of the story.

On Monday, three of Mr. Trump’s lawyers, James Trusty, John Rowley and Lindsey Halligan, met for nearly two hours with Mr. Smith and others at the Justice Department in what people close to Mr. Trump described as a last-ditch effort to avoid charges and alert key prosecutors to what they believe was wrongdoing in Mr. Smith’s investigation.

On Wednesday, witnesses continued to appear before a federal grand jury in Miami hearing evidence in the documents case, including Taylor Budowich, one of Mr Trump’s former spokesmen.

Mr. Trump’s aides and advisers spent the day in a state of high tension. As Mr. Budowich wrapped up his grand jury appearance, John Solomon, a conservative journalist who is one of Mr. Trump’s representatives at the National Archives, published an article claiming that prosecutors were preparing to indict Mr. Trump. imminently.

The New York Times contacted Mr. Trump directly to ask if he had in fact been told he would be charged, and he said that was not true.

But when asked if he had been informed that he was the target of a federal investigation, Mr Trump did not answer directly, saying it should be understood that he was not in contact directly with prosecutors. He then repeated that it was not true that he had been told he would be charged.

Shortly after, Mr Trump, who was at his club in Bedminster, NJ, posted a message denying Mr Solomon’s claim on his social media platform.

Nobody told me I was indicted, Mr. Trump wrote, and I shouldn’t be because I did NOTHING wrong, but I assumed for years that I was a target of ARMED DOJ and FBI.

Most of the investigation into the documents was conducted by a grand jury sitting in Washington, which heard from numerous witnesses over the past few months, including some of Mr. Trump’s White House advisers, junior workers at Mar -a-Lago and over 20 members of his Secret Service security detail.

Only a handful of witnesses, including some Mar-a-Lago employees, have appeared before the Miami grand jury so far, which appears to have started hearing evidence last month, according to people familiar with its operation. It remains unclear how many additional witnesses are expected to testify before the Miami grand jury.

Recently, there have been indications that the Washington grand jury has either expired or suspended the hearing of testimony, according to several people familiar with its operation. Some of those people said the last witnesses to appear for questioning in Washington did so in early or mid-May.

If prosecutors end up charging Mr. Trump with an outcome, he and some of his advisers would believe it’s likely that Mr. Smiths’ team would file an indictment in Washington, Miami or both cities. .

The Office of Special Advocates is also conducting a separate investigation into Mr. Trump’s attempts to nullify the 2020 election. The status of that investigation appears to be somewhat behind the classified documents case. Mr. Trump’s former chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, was recently subpoenaed to testify and provide documents in the Jan. 6 investigation, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Mr. Trump is already indicted in New York by a local prosecutor in a secret money case, and is under scrutiny by a Georgia prosecutor for his efforts to reverse his 2020 election defeat in that state.

Federal prosecutors still appeared to be gathering evidence in the investigation of the documents Wednesday. Mr. Budowich appeared at the Miami courthouse around 9 a.m. for an hour or two of questioning before the grand jury.

One issue prosecutors wanted to ask about was a statement Mr. Trump had his aides draft shortly after news broke that National Archives officials had recovered 15 boxes of material from him in January 2022. Mr. Budowich was Mr. Trump’s spokesman at the time.

The statement Mr. Trump originally wanted to send, according to two people briefed on the matter, said he had returned all the presidential equipment he had. A draft has been drafted, according to people familiar with the matter. Prosecutors have this project and have questioned witnesses about emails the aides sent about it, according to people briefed on it.

The claim in the draft statement that Mr. Trump had returned all government documents in his possession was found to be false. After discovering that the 15 boxes contained highly sensitive documents, prosecutors issued a subpoena demanding the return of any classified documents still in Mr. Trump’s possession. Mr. Trump’s lawyers later provided more, but subsequent FBI research found more.

The statement that Mr. Trump actually sent after the 15 boxes were returned in early 2022 did not claim that he had returned all of the government equipment in his possession.

After his grand jury appearance ended, Mr Budowich posted a message on Twitter saying he had answered all questions honestly. He described the investigation as a bogus and deeply troubling effort to use government power to get Trump.

His attorney, Stanley Woodward Jr., declined to comment.

While many of the central events of the document investigation occurred in Florida, perhaps most notably during the Mar-a-Lago raid last summer, the case was opened by state prosecutors. national security working at the Department of Justice in Washington. Legal experts debated which location would provide prosecutors with the best place to bring criminal charges.

