Boris Johnson news live: Ex-PM hit by new claim he broke Covid rules with friends Checkers trip





Boris Johnson suggested his event planner friend stayed overnight at Checkers during Covid restrictions for childcare reasons, as he denied the visit broke the rules. Dixie Maloney, who helped Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie plan their wedding, remained at the Prime Ministers' House of Grace and Favor on May 7, when indoor gatherings were banned except for reasonably necessary reasons for reasons such as work or childcare. Mr Johnson's spokesman said The Guardian was entirely legal and sources close to him said Ms Maloney was allowed to be there for childcare purposes at a time when Carrie was pregnant. Elsewhere, current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will speak with US President Joe Biden later during his first visit to the White House since taking office. The leaders' Oval Office talks are expected to cover the war in Ukraine, China, economic security, international cooperation on regulating the growing field of artificial intelligence, and more. Key points Johnson hosted a friend at Checkers during Covid restrictions'

The Prime Minister will meet with President Biden

Sunak will wave through Johnson's controversial list of honors



1686217532 China excluded from UK AI summit China will be excluded from a conference on AI regulation hosted by the UK later this year, it has been reported. Rishi Sunak, after meeting Joe Biden, will announce that Britain will host a global summit in the fall. Invitations will be sent out at the appropriate time to like-minded countries, but China will not be invited to attend, reports the Financial Times. ” height=”2667″ width=”4000″ layout=”responsive” class=”i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.675%"/> (PA wire) Matt MatherJune 8, 2023 10:45 a.m. 1686216632 Sunak trying to draw a line under the charts saga, says Tory MP Rishi Sunak has accepted Boris Johnson’s honors list because he doesn’t want to waste any more time fighting with his predecessor, a Tory MP has claimed. Bob Seely said the Prime Minister wanted to draw a line under the one-year row on the controversial 50-person list, saying anything about Boris was frankly a distraction. More comments from the Isle of Wight MP below: The row over Mr Johnson’s list escalated earlier this year following reports he had knighted his father Stanley. These gongs are usually awarded to people who have made outstanding contributions to charity, business, science, sport, the arts, and other areas of public life. Prime ministers can nominate people for awards and can make appointments to the House of Lords, the second house of parliament. Matt MatherJune 8, 2023 10:30 am 1686215732 Call for action on unsafe conditions around Westminster for people with disabilities Disabled peers say they were harangued on their way to Parliament as a report says not enough is being done to protect access to westminster for the less able. A Policy Exchange report said protests had often blocked the passage of people with disabilities as he called on the metropolitan police do more to protect walkways for people in wheelchairs and other disabilities. Lord Blencathra, in testimony shared with the report writers, said he missed hospital appointments due to his access being blocked. Matt MatherJune 8, 2023 10:15 a.m. 1686214832 Poll predicting labor landslide sucks – Kellner A polling expert has branded rubbish a new survey suggesting Labor is on course for a landslide victory in the general election. A survey by FocalData and commissioned by Best for Britain, using the MRP method within the new constituency boundaries, estimated that the Keir Starmers party could secure a majority of over 140 seats. Mr Kellner, who co-founded YouGov, said there were fundamental flaws in the data. More comments below: Matt MatherJune 8, 2023 10:00 1686213932 Caroline Lucas steps down as Green Party MP to focus on climate campaign The only Green party MP, Caroline Lucas, will step down in the next election to focus on tackling natural and climate emergencies, she announced. Ms Lucas, who had two spells in charge of her party, said her role in Parliament meant she had struggled to spend the time I wanted on the crises facing the environment. Matt MatherJune 8, 2023 9:45 a.m. 1686213190 Biden, Sunak to focus on Ukraine and economic security during PM’s first visit to White House President Joe Biden hosts Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday for wide-ranging talks as the British chef makes his first White House since taking office. The leaders’ Oval Office talks are expected to cover the war in Ukraine China, economic security, international cooperation on the regulation of the booming field of artificial intelligence, etc. Biden and Sunak have already had four face-to-face meetings since Sunak became prime minister in October, but the talks in Washington will offer the two leaders a chance for their most sustained interaction yet. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the 15-month-old Russian invasion of Ukraine will be a priority. The United States and the United Kingdom are the two largest donors to the war effort in Ukraine and play a central role in a long-term effort announced last month to train and eventually equip Ukrainian pilots on aircraft. F-16 fighter. Matt MatherJune 8, 2023 9:33 a.m. 1686213015 Sunak will wave through Johnson’s controversial list of honors Rishi Sunak is apparently set to endorse Boris Johnson’s controversial honors list in a bid to trigger at least two by-elections for the Tories. The list of former prime ministers has already raised eyebrows after he allegedly named a series of close political allies, friends and associates, including several Tory MPs and his own father. But Mr Sunak is set to approve the list of some 50 names in the coming weeks in a bid to clear the decks of another row involving his predecessor, according to The temperature. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:72.7051%"/> (AFP/Getty) Matt MatherJune 8, 2023 9:30 a.m. 1686212374 Boris and Carrie Johnson hosted a friend at Checkers to plan a festival-themed wedding during Covid restrictions The former prime minister and his then-pregnant wife reportedly invited corporate event organizer Dixie Maloney to the Buckinghamshire country mansion on May 7, 2021. At the time, indoor gatherings between different households were prohibited except when reasonably necessary for reasons such as work or childcare or to provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person, including a pregnant person. Oliver Pritchard Jones And Kate Devlin have the full report: Matt MatherJune 8, 2023 9:19 a.m. 1686212240 Hello and welcome to The Independents’ live political coverage. Today we have good coverage of Rishi Sunak’s visit to Washington DC, Boris Johnson’s alleged Covid breach and other stories from Westminster and beyond. Stay tuned for the latest updates. Matt MatherJune 8, 2023 9:17 a.m.

