



On June 7, 2023, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng delivered a keynote speech at the welcome event hosted by the US-China Business Council. He stressed that the two countries should uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and explore the right way to get along in the new era. Ambassador Xie said he was happy to be back in the United States after 13 years, his third posting here. Much has changed and we find ourselves in a turbulent world with serious challenges in China-US relations. We are again at a crossroads. Which path should we take: stabilize the relationship and find the right path to get along in the new era, or let it get bogged down further in conflict and confrontation? This is a major choice we have to make. Ambassador Xie said since arriving two weeks ago, he has reached out to American friends from all walks of life. Their greatest concern is that China and the United States are descending into conflict and confrontation. Their greatest hope is that this relationship stabilizes. If the world wants to become better, China-US relations must stop deteriorating. Ambassador Xie said President Xi Jinping had been clear: establishing this relationship is not optional, but something we must do and do well. The world is big enough for our two countries to grow and prosper together. President Xi Jinping proposed the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation. They represent the fundamental and fair way for the two countries to get along in the new era. Among them, mutual respect comes first; peaceful coexistence is the red line; win-win cooperation is the goal. China has always valued its relationship with the United States. He is ready to work with the US side to follow the right direction, strengthen dialogue and cooperation, defuse hot spots, and take concrete steps to materialize the common understandings between the two presidents, so as to bring this relationship back to the right path. . follow at an early date. Ambassador Xie said the US side should respect China’s choice of development path and social system, the Chinese people’s right to a better life, and China’s core interests and major concerns. These are essential for this relationship to move in the right direction, without conflict, without confrontation and without a new cold war. An urgent task is to master the Taiwan issue, the greatest risk. No one wants peaceful reunification more than China. We are also the last to want tension or war across the Taiwan Strait. It is not the Chinese side that faked the war game, changed the status quo or stoked the crisis. Taiwan authorities seek US support for independence program; while some in the United States are proposing to use Taiwan to contain China. These are the greatest threats to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. At present, the most fundamental thing is to fully and faithfully adhere to the one-China principle; the most important thing is to respect the three joint communiqués with concrete actions; and what is most urgent is to match words with deeds and oppose the adventurism and provocation of Taiwan independence forces.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://us.china-embassy.gov.cn/eng/dshd/202306/t20230608_11091434.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

