Federal prosecutors tell Trump he is the target of an investigation into classified recordsExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump waves to supporters before speaking at the Westside Conservative Breakfast, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP .

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have been told by the Justice Department that Trump is the target of the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

This notice gives lawyers the opportunity to argue against the indictment. People who receive targeted letters are usually charged, but not always.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, his social media platform, said: “No one told me I was charged, and I shouldn’t be because I did NOTHING wrong. “

The notification to Trump’s legal team followed news that Mark Meadows, President Trump’s former White House chief of staff, had recently testified before a grand jury. That panel is assessing the handling of classified documents after Trump left office and the alleged obstruction of justice as the government investigated the case, according to a source with direct knowledge.

“Mr. Meadows has maintained his commitment to telling the truth where he has a legal duty to do so,” George Terwilliger, Meadows’ attorney, previously told NPR in a statement.

Although the substance and location of Meadows’ testimony was unclear on Wednesday, the apparent pace of the testimony could indicate that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation is nearing its end.

These latest developments came amid media reports of a parade of high profile witnesses testifying in recent weeks before a grand jury in Florida and Washington, D.C.

News media are set up outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse where a grand jury is meeting in Miami on Wednesday. Lynne Sladky/AP .

Taylor Budowich, a former aide to former President Trump who now runs the Super PAC, MAGA Inc., testified before a grand jury in Miami on Wednesday.

“Today, in what can only be described as a bogus and deeply disturbing effort to use the power of government to ‘get’ Trump, I fulfilled a legal obligation to testify before [of] a federal grand jury and have answered all questions honestly,” Budowich tweeted.

But he called the case “a bogus and deeply disturbing effort to use the power of government to get Trump.”

As special advocate, Smith can take this case to any federal court.

The dispute over Mar-a-Lago records in Florida came to light in August 2022, when FBI agents executed a search warrant at the property while Trump was out of town. The former president tweeted about the raid, which sparked a week-long legal tussle in Florida and Washington.

Trump has denied any allegations of inappropriate access to classified material. No charges have been brought so far by the special advocate.

