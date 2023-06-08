Analysis: For Musk and other foreign CEOs visiting China, silence is golden

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) – A veritable parade of foreign CEOs including Tesla’s Elon Musk (TSLA.O) and Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon (GS.N) have visited a reopened China in recent months .

One notable commonality: they haven’t spoken much in public about their travels, which have mostly consisted of meetings with government officials, local staff, and business partners. Media events and other public engagements, once frequent before the pandemic, are now rare.

Even Musk, known for his unqualified banter on Twitter, was unusually quiet on a whirlwind trip last week.

In 2020, the billionaire celebrated the delivery of the first cars made at Tesla’s Shanghai factory with a dance on stage open to the press. This time the media were not invited to cover his factory tour.

And although Musk has mentioned the trip in two posts since he left, he hasn’t tweeted once in China.

Goldman’s Solomon was also more discreet. In 2019, he gave interviews to the media and participated in several forums. But on his trip in March this year, his only known engagements were closed-door meetings with regulators, China’s sovereign wealth fund and at a university.

The lack of information Western CEOs and their companies have about China travel can be attributed to mistrust as political and trade tensions between the United States and China have escalated to their lowest level in decades. , said senior executives from chambers of commerce and trade associations.

President Xi Jinping’s growing focus on national security – particularly a recent crackdown on consulting and due diligence firms – has also left many foreign companies uncertain about where they might be breaking the law, they said.

Noah Fraser, managing director of the Canada China Business Council, said visiting executives are no longer looking for new business opportunities, but focusing on maintaining existing relationships and often stipulating that there is no press, large dinner parties or talking occasions.

They appear to be keeping “their heads down and will have private lunches where they can learn from people on the ground what’s going on,” he said.

Before heading to China, US CEOs sought advice on how Beijing’s expansion of its counterintelligence law might affect them, according to the head of a US trade association who declined to be identified, citing the sensitive nature of doing business in China currently. .

CEOs also want to know how to deal with Chinese government officials and questions once the trip becomes public, the association chief said, adding that it was not in their interest to talk to the media and to run the risk of being asked to comment on the positions taken. by Washington and Beijing.

The EU Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that companies operating in China have always exercised a certain level of caution and are now adapting to changes in areas that could be deemed sensitive.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment while Goldman declined to comment.

China’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the many visits by US CEOs were a “vote of confidence” in China’s economy. That their trips were relatively low-key stemmed from what he called the US government’s “bad policy” of containing China, he said.

Regarding concerns over its counterintelligence law, China has the right to protect national security through national legislation, he added.

The US Department of Commerce declined to comment.

SHOW COMMITMENT

While US President Joe Biden said last month he expected a thaw in frosty relations with Beijing “very soon”, there’s no denying that tensions have soared this year with flashpoints, including restrictions on US semiconductor exports and data security concerns.

That said, after three years of severe COVID restrictions that have hampered entry into China, foreign CEOs seem keen to get to grips with the terrain.

Those who have traveled here in recent months have included Apple’s Tim Cook (AAPL.O), Intel’s Patrick Gelsinger (INTC.O), General Motors’ Mary Barra (GM.N), Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman (BX. N) and JPMorgan (JPM.N) Jamie Dimon.

Sixty-seven foreign business leaders attended the high-profile China Development Forum this year, though that’s still 20 fewer than in 2019.

“The idea is that you have to show sufficient commitment to the Chinese market if you play there,” said Christopher Johnson, president of China Strategies Group, a political risk consultancy.

At the same time, CEOs must do so “without raising alarm bells with the US government, and that’s a very difficult task,” he added.

JPMorgan and Blackstone declined to comment. Apple, General Motors and Intel did not respond to requests for comment.

The few known comments from foreign CEOs while in China are consistent with Biden’s position that he is not seeking to decouple the world’s two largest economies.

The Foreign Office quoted Musk as saying he was opposed to a decoupling of the US and Chinese economies which he described as “Siamese twins”.

JPMorgan’s Dimon said at the JPMorgan Global China Summit last week that he favored East-West “de-risking” rather than decoupling, according to a source at the event.

Daniel Russel, vice president for international security and diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute, said the difference between risk reduction and decoupling was subtle but important.

It “makes it clear that the issue is managing the risk of dependency on China rather than a determination to separate the world into two competing spheres,” he said.

Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai and Joe Cash in Beijing; Additional reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong, Zhang Yan in Shanghai, Shanghai Newsroom, David Brunnstrom and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.