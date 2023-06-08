Boris Johnson ‘gave Jacob Rees-Mogg carte blanche’ to be thorn in the side of Rishi Sunak

Boris Johnson has given Jacob Rees-Mogg carte blanche to make life difficult for Rishi Sunak and the Treasury over Brexit, his former No 10 communications chief has claimed.

Guto Harri said the former prime minister had been warned that Mr Sunak, his then-chancellor, had become a Treasury native amid growing frustrations over the lack of changes to legislation despite the newfound freedom of Britons to depart from Brussels.

Mr Rees-Mogg became Mr Johnson’s Minister for Brexit Opportunities in February 2022 and quickly set out plans to scrap or reform all EU legacy laws by the end of 2023.

Give everything a massive kick

In the latest episode of his LBC Unprecedented podcast, Mr Harri said: He took the job with enthusiasm, immediately warming to his task, and he warned the Prime Minister that on Brexit he thought the government was up to it. got to the point where he was deliberately trying to keep the UK in what he called the EU’s lunar orbit.

He warned that the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, had gone indigenous. Boris asked him to give everything a massive kick. Jacob Rees-Mogg then warned that he should walk on big toes in fact, little toes, he condescendingly added with a small dig at Rishi Sunaks waist.

In fact, Boris, after a chuckle, gave him carte blanche to be a nuisance to the Treasury and to Rishi Sunak. His words, quite simply, were to move on, and he did, starting with the EU Reform Bill.

While Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak supported Britain’s exit from the European Union, their differences over Europe resurfaced earlier this year with the adoption of the Windsor framework.

The establishment appalled by Brexit

Mr Johnson and Mr Rees-Mogg were both among 22 Tory MPs to vote against a key part of Mr Sunaks’ revised deal. Mr Rees-Mogg also slammed Kemi Badenoch, the business secretary, after she dropped her pledge for a bonfire of EU laws.

Instead, Ms Badenoch has published a list of 600 rules that will be scrapped, insisting that I am definitely not an arsonist, I am a Tory.

Elsewhere in the episode, Mr Harri claimed Mr Johnson faced the King at a Commonwealth summit last June, an account denied by sources close to the former Prime Minister after the King was flagged in June last year for privately describing the asylum plan as appalling. .

For Boris, the attitude of the future Kings was further proof that the British establishment was fundamentally appalled by Brexit and embarrassed by the attitude of the working masses who voted for him, he added.

He frequently raged against this vision of the establishment as he saw it in the arts, the city, the civil service and the media, once complaining that the Financial Times hated Britain and that their journalists would rather we be ruled by what he once called a junta of Belgian banknote collectors.

The ex-Prime Minister distances himself

Mr Harri said a fairly frank exchange took place between the two men in Kigali and said: I don’t think relations [between them] never fully recovered. At the time, their meeting was touted as a good old fashioned chin.

Despite his personal opposition to Brexit, the former spin doctor insisted that critics of the Rwandan draft had missed the point by brandishing a gruesome and haunting image of machete genocide.

Instead, he said it now functions like a Swiss watch and hailed the country as clean, functional and safe.

Recalling Mr Johnson’s frustration at the lack of progress in tackling illegal immigration, despite border control being a central theme of the Vote Leave campaign in 2016, Mr Harri said the commitment to regain control had been mocked mercilessly by a record number of small boat arrivals.

Boris grew increasingly impatient, until he explained it last year. If you eat an elephant, he says, you have to start with the first bite.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: Boris played no role in this podcast and does not acknowledge any of its content.