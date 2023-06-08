Turkey Erdogan calls on Putin, Zelenskyy, offers mediation in Ukraine dam crisis





On Wednesday, Turkish ANKARA President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had separate phone calls with his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts, offering to set up a joint mechanism to investigate the collapse of a Ukrainian dam. The Nova Kakhovka Dam, one of the largest in the country, is on the Dnipro River in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine. It collapsed on Tuesday, prompting tens of thousands to flee the area. In his phone calls first with Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy and then with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, Erdogan tabled a proposal to set up a mechanism involving Russian and Ukrainian experts, the United Nations and Turkey, according to official Turkish records. Erdogan pointed to the joint mechanism known as the Black Sea Grains Agreement Initiative for the proposal. Turkey and the United Nations brokered the Black Sea deal between Kyiv and Moscow last year, allowing Ukrainian grain and other products to reach world markets. Ankara also hosted a series of meetings between Ukrainian and Russian human rights commissioners to organize a prisoner exchange meeting between the two countries. Zelenskyy, in turn, said he reiterated his country’s urgent needs to avert disaster after the dam was destroyed. “[Turkey’s] voice is important when it comes to the withdrawal of occupying troops from Ukrainian territory. It is also important regarding the return of our illegally detained citizens, especially Crimean Tatars,” he tweeted. I had a phone call with the president of Trkiye @RTErdogan. Discussed the humanitarian and environmental consequences of the Russian act of terrorism at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, including the risks to #ZNPP. submitted a list of Ukraine’s urgent needs to (@ZelenskyyUa) June 7, 2023 During his phone call with Putin, Erdogan stressed the need for a thorough investigation into the dam explosion that will leave no doubt, according to a reading. kyiv and Moscow exchanged responsibility for the destruction of the dam. The Biden administration said Tuesday it was working with its Ukrainian counterparts to figure out the cause. In Wednesday’s phone calls, Erdogan also said his country would resolutely continue its efforts to achieve a just peace between the two warring countries. The phone calls, which mark Erdogan’s first known international phone contact this week after his inauguration on Saturday, reflect Erdogan’s efforts to raise his country’s profile as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia and in other countries. other conflicts, a program that Erdogan had pushed before the May 14 general. elections. Erdogan’s inauguration was attended by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Turkey’s southern Caucasian neighbors who have recently fought over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

