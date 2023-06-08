Xi sends congratulatory letter to first China Cultural Strengthening Forum





Li Shulei, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, reads Xi Jinping’s letter to the first Forum on Enhancing China’s Cultural Strength on June 7, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

SHENZHEN — The first Forum on Enhancing China’s Cultural Strength opened on Wednesday afternoon in Shenzhen. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, sent a letter to extend warm congratulations to the forum on behalf of the CPC Central Committee. Xi noted in the letter that the CPC is committed to ensuring new successes in developing socialist culture. Since the 18th CPC National Congress, it has attached great importance to cultural development in national governance, advanced understanding of cultural development rules, and promoted cultural heritage and development. Solid progress has been made in making China a country with a strong socialist culture. Xi stressed that we should fully implement the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, better take on new cultural missions, increase confidence in our own culture, adhere to the approach of openness and inclusion. , uphold fundamental principles and innovate, and inspire cultural creativity across the nation. Standing at a new historical starting point, we will continue to promote cultural prosperity, build a leading country in culture, develop a modern Chinese civilization, continue to promote exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations, and provide a cultural force to build a stronger country and achieve national rejuvenation goals. Li Shulei, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, read Xi’s letter and delivered a keynote speech at the forum. He said Xi’s letter showed great confidence in and deep understanding of our culture, pointing the way to taking on new cultural missions and developing a modern Chinese civilization. It is imperative to study and put into practice the guiding principles of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting on cultural heritage and development, as well as the important instructions contained in his congratulatory letter. We should undertake our mission, work diligently, adhere to ideological principles, strengthen our spiritual power, root ourselves in cultural traditions, advance cultural prosperity and development, and promote exchanges and mutual learning. Huang Kunming, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, attended the forum and delivered a speech. Tie Ning, vice chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, attended the forum and delivered a speech. Organized by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the first Forum on Enhancing China’s Cultural Strength is themed “Towards Greater Cultural Trust and Mutual Learning among Civilizations.” Senior officials from the central publicity and culture authorities, publicity branches of provincial Party committees and some public enterprises and institutions in the cultural sector, as well as experts and scholars from relevant think tanks were present at the forum.

