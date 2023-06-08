Donald Trump dress rehearsal revealed – Tennessee Lookout





News outlets have repeatedly referred to a dress rehearsal for Donald Trump before federal agents showed up to find and seize government documents the former president protected from returning. I have it from a reliable source, the dress rehearsal went something like this:

Trump pulled out a megaphone and bellowed at the staff gathered on the Mar-a-lago lawn, We have FBI agents arriving tomorrow. It’s our last chance for a dress rehearsal. My great review of great tunes from Broadway shows will also remind us all how to conceal documents. Places now.

Staff rushed to operate the spotlights and boom mics. Melania Trump in a low-cut peasant dress embellished with I Dont Care. Do You?, strolled alongside Donald Trump for the opening number. A small orchestra sang the title tune from Oklahoma.

Mar-à-lago. Every night my trophy wife and I. Sit in different places and barely talk. Hiding documents around this place, Donald crooned.

I have to lie for this man, Melania chirped. And this man is abnormally tanned.

Cut, cut, cut, Donald shouted, motioning the orchestra to stop. This one needs a lot of work. Let’s move on to the chorus number of the staff. Gardeners, servants, housekeepers and bodyguards gathered in a loose band as the orchestra sang the Fantasticks’ most famous tune. A valet with a strong baritone sang:

Can’t remember when asked in September, When officers go around and present subpoenas, Can’t remember when asked in September, About the locks on the reservation and who was there , Can’t remember when asked in September, You must be a forgetful type, Can’t remember; you don’t have to remember, just swallow, swallow.

Trump clapped. I quite like this one. Let’s do my number of this musical about President Hamilton. Melania leaned over to an assistant and whispered. Hamilton was never president, but you can’t tell Donald. Donald nodded to the orchestra director and began to shuffle and sing:

Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of ‘Hamilton’ perform onstage during the 70th Annual Tony Awards at the Beacon Theater on June 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

No one else was in the room where I hid it The rooms where it could be The rooms where I showed it No lawyer goes into the room where I hid it.

Nobody really knows the documents I’m stealingThe art of the caseHow the sausage hidesWe just assume the Saudis peekedBut no one else enters the room where it happens

Trump ended the song abruptly and waved everyone back to the lawn stage for the grand finale, a variation of A Chorus Line’s closing. They sang and danced in unison.

None, nothing to find here. , no, sonOooh! Sigh! Give me your attention Do I really have to mention that there is none.

The former president seemed smug as staffers repeatedly shouted in the humid Florida night. He whispered to an assistant. I’ve lived in New York long enough to know how to dazzle them. Believe me, that won’t be a problem.

