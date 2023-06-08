Politics
Goldman Sachs’ Three-Month Target for Lira Fall Happened in Three Days
Residents wait at a bus stop under a large Turkish flag in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, April 30, 2023.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
THE turkish lira extended its post-election freefall this week, already topping Goldman Sachs’ forecast for a significant weakening of the currency over the next few months.
The US investment bank predicted this weekend that the lira still had room to dive further to deeper lows: to 23 against the greenback in three months, from a previous estimate of 19 against the dollar.
“We are revising our USD/TRY forecast up to 23.00, 25.00 and 28.00 3, 6 and 12 months ahead (vs. 19.00, 21.00 and 22.00 previously),” the analysts said. investment banking analysts in a study released June 3.
At the time of the report’s release, the embattled currency was trading just above 20 to the dollar. But it has since weakened sharply beyond Goldman’s forecast to sit above 23 against the dollar, all in the space of a few days. The lira last traded at a new all-time low of 23.29 against the greenback on Thursday afternoon.
“We believe that our 12-month forecast could be reached sooner if the exchange rate adjustment continues to be larger,” the bank said in a new research report dated Wednesday.
And this, despite the appointment of former head of economy Mehmet Simsekwhich is considered likely to implement market-friendly policies.
During the presentation of his new cabinet this weekend, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoganappointed the former deputy prime minister to be his new treasury and economy minister, which has led to some optimism that the country will now forge a new economic path. Simsek has since pledged to restore sound economic policies after years of unorthodox decisions and rounds of rate cuts, despite soaring inflation, closely watched by Erdogan.
“The currency was obviously overvalued, especially with the inflationary and credit trajectory, but letting the currency go like this will be even more inflationary,” Ziemba Insights founder Rachel Ziemba told CNBC’s “Capital Connection” on Thursday.
The country’s recent annual inflation rate for the month of May was 39.59%, according to government statistics. Last October, Turkey’s inflation rate reached a high of 85.51%.
Ziemba predicts that the lira could continue to slide towards 25 to 28 levels against the dollar, and that it will be “difficult to find a floor”.
A key part of his move also hinges on Erdogan allowing the next central bank governor to “achieve some of the necessary tightening”, Ziemba added. “The rate hikes will kind of be there. If it’s not this month, it will be soon,” she said.
Meanwhile, Turkish state banks seem not to intervene in the foreign exchange market, the The Financial Times reported citing a source familiar with the matter, suggesting a controlled devaluation is underway.
But Wells Fargo emerging markets economist and FX strategist Brendan McKenna told CNBC in an email that he still believes Erdogan “won’t want to hand the levers of monetary and economic policy to anyone. either, including Simsek”.
