Goldman Sachs’ Three-Month Target for Lira Fall Happened in Three Days

THE turkish lira extended its post-election freefall this week, already topping Goldman Sachs’ forecast for a significant weakening of the currency over the next few months.

The US investment bank predicted this weekend that the lira still had room to dive further to deeper lows: to 23 against the greenback in three months, from a previous estimate of 19 against the dollar.

“We are revising our USD/TRY forecast up to 23.00, 25.00 and 28.00 3, 6 and 12 months ahead (vs. 19.00, 21.00 and 22.00 previously),” the analysts said. investment banking analysts in a study released June 3.

At the time of the report’s release, the embattled currency was trading just above 20 to the dollar. But it has since weakened sharply beyond Goldman’s forecast to sit above 23 against the dollar, all in the space of a few days. The lira last traded at a new all-time low of 23.29 against the greenback on Thursday afternoon.

“We believe that our 12-month forecast could be reached sooner if the exchange rate adjustment continues to be larger,” the bank said in a new research report dated Wednesday.

And this, despite the appointment of former head of economy Mehmet Simsekwhich is considered likely to implement market-friendly policies.