Prime Minister Modi’s visit will confirm deep and close India-US partnership (White House)

During an upcoming visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden will engage in discussions aimed at strengthening their commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific region. The leaders will also underline their common desire to strengthen the strategic technological partnership, particularly in the field of defense, according to statements from the White House on Wednesday.

Following an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister Modi is due to visit the United States on June 22.

When asked if defense would be a major part of the discussion between the two leaders, press officer Karine Jean Pierre said: The Prime Minister and the President will discuss ways to strengthen our two countries, a shared commitment for a free, open, prosperous and secure society. Indo-Pacific and our common determination to elevate our strategic technological partnership, including defence.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the first Indian Prime Minister to address the joint meeting of the US Congress for the second time during this official state visit to the United States, which runs from June 21-24.

“I have nothing more to say at this time about the visit. As we get closer, we will certainly have more to share. What I said is that the next visit will confirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm ties of family and friendship that unite Americans and Indians,” said Karine Jean Pierre.

“So there will certainly be talk about it in the area of ​​clean energy and space, but I’m just not going to go into the details of what the details will be. And as we get closer to June 22, we definitely have more to share,” Karine added.

The United States and India share a strategic alliance, and their latest face-to-face meeting in Indonesia saw Prime Minister Modi and President Biden consider areas such as critical and emerging technologies, as well as artificial intelligence. .

An official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said the two sides discussed close cooperation in future sectors such as critical and emerging technologies, edge computing and artificial intelligence during the meeting. The two leaders also addressed global and regional developments.

(With ANI entries)

Updated: 08 Jun 2023, 16:43 IST