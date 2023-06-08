Politics
Rishi Sunak to approve Boris Johnson’s honors list despite by-election warnings
Rishi Sunak is reportedly set to endorse Boris Johnson’s controversial honors list in a move that is expected to trigger at least two by-elections for the Tories.
The list of former prime ministers has already raised eyebrows after he allegedly named a series of close political allies, friends and associates, including several Tory MPs and his own father.
But Mr Sunak is set to approve the list of some 50 names in the coming weeks in a bid to clear the decks of another row involving his predecessor, according to The temperature.
The move will mean new electoral hurdles for Mr. Sunak. Former Tory ministers Nadine Dorries and Alok Sharma are expected to step down to assume the peerages nominated by Johnson.
Mr Sharma, the former Cop26 chairman, has a narrow majority of just 4,000 in his Reading West seat, which could prove difficult for the Tories to hold.
Former Culture Secretary Ms Dorriess Mid-Bedfordshire’s constituency is traditionally a safe Tory seat with a majority of 24,664, but even that could be in jeopardy if there is a big swing to Labour.
Two other people believed to be on Mr Johnson’s list, Alister Jack and Nigel Adams, are expected to remain MPs until the end of this parliament before taking up roles in the Lords.
Mr Jack, the Scottish secretary, has made it clear that he will not step down until the next election. Mr Adams described the idea of retiring early as absolute b******s.
We strictly do not comment on honours, Mr Johnson’s spokesman said.
Deputy Liberal Democrat leader Daisy Cooper has accused Mr Sunak of rewarding failure by allegedly giving the list the green light urging him to make sure it is ground down.
Mr Johnson could face a by-election for claiming he misled Parliament over the Partygate scandal. The committee of MPs investigating the allegations is due to deliver its report at the end of June and could suspend the former prime minister if found guilty.
It comes amid reports that he and his wife Carrie hosted a close friend at Checkers, Prime Ministers grant and foster rural retreat in Buckinghamshire while some Covid restrictions were still in place.
A penalty of 10 days or more could trigger a recall petition in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. For a recall petition to succeed, 10% of the voters registered in a seat must sign the petition.
However, a recent poll conducted by his Tory counterpart Lord Ashcroft found that Mr Johnson, who has a majority of 7,210 votes, would comfortably win the contest, securing 50% of the vote.
The row over Mr Johnson’s list dragged on for the better part of 12 months and escalated following reports that his father Stanley had been knighted.
Prime Ministers can nominate people for awards and can nominate the Lords, the second house of parliament. Appointments to the Lords are made by the government and approved by the monarch.
The process is overseen by a House of Lords committee, but its role is advisory only, meaning the Prime Minister has the final say on who is proposed to be ennobled.
Meanwhile, Mr Johnson’s former communications chief Guto Harri said the then Prime Minister asked Jacob Rees-Mogg to be a pain in the back of Mr Sunakamid a row over Brexit,
The former spin doctor said Mr Johnson had given Mr Rees-Mogg carte blanche to step on some toes at the Treasury. Mr Rees-Mogg had warned that the then Chancellor had become a native of Brexit politics.
|
