Politics
In Ukraine, China finds itself on the road to nowhere
The best posed belt and road Chinese President Xi Jinping’s plans go awry in Ukraine.
Green energy and the technologies that were to power it, and the green and global warming solutions that came with it, were once Beijing’s calling cards to the European Union and the key to dominating its trade markets. Today, thanks to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s disastrous war in Ukraine, China faces a road to nowhere in Europe. In fact, Xi, for failing to rein in Russia, is now seen by the West as having blindly contributed to one disaster after another in Ukraine.
The big scale controlled demolition of the Nova Kakhovka hydropower plant dam in Ukraine has completely derailed Xi’s plans for Europe. The ecological devastation, still ongoing, is immense. Video images of tens of thousands of dead and dying fish are just the beginning of the emerging environmental disaster. The physical dangers caused by floodwaters to wildlife, agricultural lands, homes and water supplies” are quickly compound by “industrial chemical contamination”, petroleum and other deadly environmental pollutants.
This evolving desolation comes on top of what Ukrainian Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets previously estimated at $52 billion. ecological damage caused in February by Putin’s “special military operation”. Destroyed forests, defiled agricultural lands and bombarded industrial installations have caused “heavy pollution of the air, water and soil, exposing [Ukrainians] For [toxic] chemicals and contaminated water.
However, it could soon get worse. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) looms further upstream and depends on the Dnipro River to cool its active and spent nuclear fuel rods. So far, according to a Tuesday Statement by Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), “the water level in the reservoir that supplies Ukraine [ZNPP] dropped throughout the day, but the facility has back-up options and there are no near-term nuclear safety and security risks.
Groundwater and alternative cooling sources notwithstanding, the far greater risk posed to the ZNPP, and by extension China, is Putin’s overt willingness to weaponize ecological disasters in pursuit of his wartime goals in Ukraine. To date, as noted by the IAEA, Russia has been reckless in its ZNPP bombardment and surrounding spent fuel pools. The risk of Putin militarizing the ZNPP is one we have long warned about in these pages, turning it into, if you will, a Dr. Strangelove-style “Nuclear Force Z.”
In addition to potentially using the ZNPP as a form of environmental blackmail, Michael Horowitz, the intelligence officer for Le Beck International, posed a problem more than plausible theory in a thread on his Twitter account on Tuesday. Essentially, he argues that by flooding the area, since it eliminates “a river crossing operation” across the Dnipro, Ukraine’s capacity to “take back the remaining part of Kherson, you have to go through Zaporizhzhia”. Thus, if Ukrainian forces gather in and around the ZNPP, which is located in Enerhodar, a town in northern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, it could give the Kremlin the opportunity to use the destruction of its reactors as a nuclear failure. .
If that happens, however, it will also be the end of the road for China in Europe for a while.
Slowly but surely, all of Europe is becoming aware of Putin’s desire to use the environment as a weapon. Even Switzerland is now on the verge of allowing transfers of its weapons and ammunition (especially the much-appreciated shortages Gepard mobile air defense system ammunition). The Council of States, the upper house of the Alpine nation’s parliament, on Wednesday approved “arms re-exportto Ukraine. Apparently, the fear of potential radioactive fallout has just become a reality in Geneva.
Beijing faces a now or never moment. Chinese economy, while “bouncing back,” is still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and is particularly weighed down by its now partially stalled Belt and Road initiative. Not only does Xi face defaults from debtor nations in the initiative, but through his continued tacit support for Putin’s war in Ukraine, he risks losing important European commitments to participate.
There are signs that Beijing is realizing just how much of a strategic liability Putin is becoming, despite cheap oil and energy purchases.
In March, when Xi met Putin, he also curiously met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Historically, Chinese leaders have been very conscious of meeting only their foreign peers. That Xi separately met with an official under his own rank was therefore significant.
Mishustin, widely regarded as a unassuming technocrat and not an ideologue, may well be seen by Beijing as the perfect guardian of a post-Putin Russia. Given the Kremlin’s growing economic dependence on China, it is highly doubtful that Moscow missed out on Xi’s subtle “anointing” of Mishustin, a former taxman, as Putin’s acceptable successor to protect the Beijing’s economic interests in Russia.
For now, Xi is willing to play it both ways. The West’s military weakening plays in its favor with respect to any plans to invade Taiwan. Without a doubt, this is a card he doesn’t want to give up easily, as evidenced by the seal Russian and Chinese bombing mission Tuesday over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.
Nevertheless, Xi’s patience with Putin is probably coming to an end. China cannot afford a Russian-initiated nuclear disaster in Europe, either through the use of tactical nuclear bombs in Ukraine or through the militarization of the endangered nuclear power plant. In 2022, China was the third biggest buyer of EU exports and the main source of EU imports, with 9% and 20.8% respectively.
Xi surely understands that Putin’s wanton destruction of the Nova Kakhovka Dam risks ruining his aspirations for a green energy version of the Belt and Road in Europe. In turn, the Biden administration and the EU, much too quiet so far, must make Xi realize his responsibility to contain Putin. Because if the Russian leader maintains his current course, then China is really on a road that leads nowhere in Ukraine.
Marc Toth is an economist, entrepreneur, and former board member of the World Trade Center, St. Louis. Jonathan Sweetretired colonel and military intelligence officer for 30 years, led the U.S. European Command Intelligence Engagement Division from 2012 to 2014.
