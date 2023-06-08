Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan faces nearly 150 charges since his initial arrest





Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday secured bail from the Islamabad High Court on new murder charges, blocking his arrest in the case for 14 days, his lawyer said.

Key points: Imran Khan was arrested for corruption on May 9. On Wednesday, police named him in connection with the murder of a lawyer. Mr Khan says he faces nearly 150 cases and denies them all.

Mr Khan was arrested on May 9 and held for three days, sparking violent protests from his supporters. He is now out on bail in a series of other criminal cases.

He had traveled to the capital from his home in Lahore to seek bail in the murder case and extend bail in more than a dozen other cases to avoid re-arrest, the report said. lawyer Gohar Khan.

The 70-year-old former cricketer, who became prime minister in 2018, has been embroiled in a confrontation with the mighty military since being ousted in a no-confidence vote last year.

The military has directly led or overseen civilian governments throughout the history of a country in which political confrontations often take place in court.

Mr Khan’s initial arrest on corruption charges, which he denies, sparked protests from his supporters who ransacked military installations, sparking fresh concerns over the stability of the 220 million nuclear-armed country. residents as it battles its worst economic crisis in decades.

Since Mr. Khan’s release, new charges have been piling up against him.

Mr Khan says he faces almost 150 cases and denies any guilt. (Reuters: Akhtar Soomro)

On Wednesday, police named him in connection with the murder of a lawyer who had sought sedition charges against him.

Mr Khan says he is facing nearly 150 cases and denies any culpability, saying they aim to ensure he is excluded from the ballot box.

In an online address to party workers on Wednesday, he said he was resigned to the possibility of being arrested a second time.

The military issued a statement the same day saying that all planners and perpetrators of the May 9 violence must be brought to justice.

The prime minister who replaced Mr Khan, Shahbaz Sharif, rejected Mr Khan’s calls for an election before one is due later this year.

Mr Khan also called for talks to end the standoff with the military. The government rejected his appeals.

Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-06-08/imran-khan-granted-bail-in-murder-case/102458910 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos