At PDIP’s Third National Working Meeting, Ganjar Pranowo Receives Praise From President Joko Widodo





GANJAR FRIENDS PDIP DPP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto confirmed the viral video featuring President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in his remarks during the opening ceremony of the PDIP III (Rakernas) National Working Meeting, on (6/ 6/2023) yesterday. In the viral 60-second video, Jokowi praises the figure of IDP presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo. Jokowi said Ganjar would be able to lead the nation of Indonesia to become a developed country. Jokowi also praised Ganjar’s communication style which was so “clean” with people. According to Hasto, what was conveyed by President Jokowi actually happened during the PDIP III meeting which was held behind closed doors. According to him, this statement further reinforces the fact that President Jokowi is preparing his successor. “Yes, that’s very true, in fact, all the applause, because President Jokowi’s statement shows that he is preparing his successor,” Hasto told a press conference on the sidelines of the National Working Meeting III of the PDIP, Thursday (8/6/2023). Hasto said that all the characteristics of a leader mentioned by Jokowi were in Ganjar. White hair, wrinkled face, courageous guts, then very good political communication. So all we have to do is move together (to win the Ganjar),” Jokowi’s statement, Hasto continued, further demonstrated the unity of leadership led by the PDI Perjuangan. From Bung Karno, Ms. Mega, President Jokowi and the next President through hard work, all are Mr. Ganjar Pranowo,” Hasto continued. In addition, Hasto said, Jokowi also provided various programs and strategic steps that the white-muzzled bull must follow to win the 2024 legislative and presidential elections. “So during this Rakernas, we formed a task force to respond to various suggestions for President Jokowi’s winning proposal,” explained Hasto who was accompanied by PDIP DPP President Eriko Sotarduga and Nusyirwan Soejono. He is known in the viral video which shows President Jokowi wearing a red batik shirt praising the figure of Ganjar Pranowo. “2024, 2029, 2034 will be a stepping stone for us to move from a developing country to a developed country. Only we can take advantage of this opportunity quickly or not,” Jokowi said in the video. “But I’m sure under Mr. Ganjar Pranowo later it can be done. Seen as a product, Pak Ganjar has everything, communication with people, I see, I go back and forth, I don’t know thousand times I’ve been with him, with people it’s also good, ‘crispy’ like that. Not like me, not flexible sometimes,” Jokowi said in the video.

