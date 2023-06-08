Agong is happy to receive him in front of the Indonesian President

KUALA LUMPUR – The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah agreed to meet Indonesian President, Joko Widodo at Istana Negara today.

Joko Widodo, or better known as Jokowi, and his wife Iriana Joko Widodo arrived at 3:35 p.m. to attend the evening dinner with Seri Paduka and spent about an hour at the State Palace.

Queen Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandaria and the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah also departed.

Also present at the meeting were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Zambry Abdul Kadir and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

Earlier, Jokowi held a meeting with Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya, who witnessed the exchange of several agreements signed by representatives of relevant ministries and agencies of the two countries and visited the area around the capital.

Jokowi is due to leave for Indonesia this afternoon after a two-day working visit at the invitation of Anwar following the prime minister’s official visit to the republic last January.

The last time Jokowi made an official visit to Malaysia was in August 2019 after being reappointed for a second term in the April 17, 2019 presidential election.

In 2022, Indonesia is Malaysia’s sixth largest trading partner and ASEAN’s second largest with a trade value of RM130.14 billion ($29.55 billion), an increase of 36.5% from compared to RM95.31 billion ($22.98 billion) in the previous period. year.

The last time His Majesty visited Indonesia for a state visit was from August 26 to 29, 2019, which was Al-Sultan Abdullah’s first visit to the republic since his installation as 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 30 of the same year. – Named