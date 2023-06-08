Turkish lira drops to record low for Erdogan’s new term





Ankara Türkiye – The Turkish lira fell to a new high on Wednesday, extending its slide against the US dollar since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began his third term. The lira weakened by around 7% on Wednesday, hitting 23.18 against the dollar. The drop took the currency’s loss since Erdogan’s inauguration on Saturday and the appointment of a new government to more than 8%. The currency has weakened by around 20% since the start of the year. The lira also weakened more than 7% against the euro on Wednesday. Turkey’s currency has lost value since 2021 due to what economists say is Erdogan’s insistence on keeping borrowing costs low to boost growth despite soaring inflation. The policy runs counter to conventional economic approaches that call for higher interest rates to keep inflation in check. Analysts say Erdogan’s government supported the lira ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkiye last month, using foreign currency reserves to keep the exchange rate in check. The weakening of the lira suggested that the government was loosening its control over the currency. Inflation in Turkey peaked at 85% in October before falling back to 39.59% in May. On Saturday, Erdogan reappointed Mehmet Simsek, an internationally renowned former banker, as Treasury and Finance Minister in his new cabinet. The appointment was seen as a sign that Erdogan’s new administration could pursue more conventional economic policies. Simsek, a former Merrill Lynch banker who previously served as finance minister and deputy prime minister under Erdogan, returned to the cabinet after a five-year hiatus from politics. At a ceremony on Sunday, he said Turkiye had no choice but to return to “rational ground”. In a tweet posted on Monday shortly after being sworn into parliament, Simsek pledged to oversee Turkiye’s finances with “transparency, consistency, accountability and predictability”. “As we navigate through national and international challenges, we affirm our commitment to rules-based policymaking to improve predictability,” he wrote. “While there are no shortcuts or quick fixes, rest assured that our experience, knowledge (and) dedication will help us overcome potential obstacles ahead. Our immediate priority is to strengthen our team and design a credible program.”

