India’s war against Charles Darwin goes too far

What did Indian leaders find so objectionable about Charles Darwin and his theory of evolution that they banned his work from some classrooms? First, Darwin is not a Hindu and in India’s ruling circles that seems enough to cast doubt on his merits as a scientist.

Second, his cause is not helped by the fact that he is an English scientist. This makes him part of a larger Western scientific conspiracy that belittles what Indian authorities see as the historic scientific triumphs of ancient India. These paranoid fantasies are the reason why Indian children under the age of 16 will no longer be told about evolution or even who Darwin was.

It’s a disastrous step backwards for a country that once proudly proclaimed itself a secular democracy.

But it’s not just the theory of evolution that is being scrapped: the periodic table of elements, one of chemistry’s great intellectual achievements, will no longer be taught either. Michael Faraday’s vital contribution to the understanding of electricity and magnetism was also removed from the school curriculum, along with other topics such as energy sources and climate-related topics. In the humanities, the chapters on democracy have been deleted.

The changes to the curriculum were confirmed in a list of streamlined content released by India’s National Council of Educational Research and Training, the body that oversees the school curriculum. The move was explained as part of a plan to streamline teaching to help ease pressures on students and teachers in the wake of the pandemic.

It’s hard to believe: more than 4,500 teachers, scientists and others have signed a petition demanding that the changes be abandoned. They are right to sound the alarm, but unfortunately that won’t change anything.

Darwin’s targeting speaks volumes about the attitudes of the country’s ruling elite toward science. It’s a worldview neatly summed up in 2018 by Satya Pal Singh, India’s then minister of human resource development, who called Darwin’s theory of evolution by natural selection scientifically flawed and called for it to be withdrawn. school and university programs. No one has ever seen an ape turn into a man, he said in widely quoted remarks. He may not be in the job anymore, but what he wanted has come true anyway.

The war against rational thought and scientific fact has accelerated under Indian leader Narendra Modi, who has been in power since 2014. Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are keen on the endless glorification of ancient India, and especially to the idea that all knowledge already exists in the Hindu scriptures.

This narrow and distorted interpretation of history is an integral part of the sectarian Hindutva communal identity and ideology promulgated by Modi and his cronies. Ancient myths are treated as fact and they supersede the claims to truth of upstart Western science.

Modi once proclaimed the Hindu elephant-headed god Ganesh to be proof of India’s ancient knowledge of plastic surgery. In 2015, a paper was presented to the prestigious Indian Science Congress claiming that an Indian sage had given detailed guidelines for making airplanes 7,000 years ago. Some Hindu nationalists claim that ancient India possessed nuclear weapons.

Research institutes across the country, which often depend on government funding, are encouraged to move away from mainstream science to pursue pseudoscientific topics such as the medical benefits of cow urine. A BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur said in 2019 that a mixture of cow urine and other cow products cured her cancer.

It is not only science that is in the crosshairs of these powerful enemies of reason. Since Modi came to power nine years ago, school history textbooks have been targeted, with chapters on India’s centuries of history under Mughal Muslim rule being deleted.

Indian leaders’ obsession with the past does not sit well with their repeated demands to build a new India that will take its rightful place as a dominant power on the international stage. This will hurt India’s economy and especially the growing tech sector which is worth nearly $200 billion: where will companies find Indians with scientific knowledge to fill these jobs?

It is also a disastrous setback for a country that once proudly proclaimed itself a secular democracy. To develop scientific temperament, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform, is the duty of every citizen, according to the constitution of India.

For most of the 75 years since its independence, India has indeed valued modern science and learning, a claim it can no longer enforce. It’s a real drama.