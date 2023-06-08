Boris Johnson’s career as absentee Uxbridges MP could soon be over

Newsletter offer Receive our Behind the headlines email and we will post a free copy of Signing time

The outcome of the official inquiry into whether former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in contempt of Parliament over Partygate is now long overdue.

The Privileges Committee findings, which were reportedly delayed once to avoid influencing last month’s local elections and again following recent new allegations of law breaking by Johnson during the pandemic, are now expected in a few weeks.

The members of the committee remain discreet about their conclusions. However, a clear finding of contempt against Johnson could, under current rules, result in a lengthy suspension from the House of Commons and a possible by-election in his constituency of Uxbridge.

Battle lines are already drawn in the region. Johnson, who has long been ridiculed by some in the constituency as an absentee MP, recently began posting tweets and videos about his campaign in the region.

A glossy campaign leaflet recently sent by Johnson to local residents claims he has worked virtually non-stop for them on issues such as the refurbishment of the local Hillingdon Hospital. Cornered by a journalist last month, during one of his many recent international trips, he insisted that, unless otherwise specified by me, I am in Uxbridge and South Ruislip”.

The evidence for these claims is thin on the ground. Since leaving Downing Street, Johnson has taken part in just three votes in the House of Commons, while claiming more than 4 million in corporate speaking fees, many of which have taken place overseas.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s own legal and political troubles seem to have continued to dominate his time. After Cabinet Office officials referred him to the Metropolitan Police for allegedly breaching Covid law, Johnson’s allies issued veiled threats against his successor via the front pages of national newspapers. Meanwhile, a long-running dispute with Downing Street over Johnson’s nominations for his resignation honours, which included former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre and Johnson’s own father, has would have was concluded in an offer by Sunak to get rid of its predecessor.

None of this has done much for the people of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. While it is true that he has occasionally been spotted publicly in the UK, his appearances have often been limited to events in and around his former constituency of Henley, from which the MP is due to stand down at the general election. Eyebrows were raised recently after Johnson and his wife bought a $3.8million mansion nearby.

Meanwhile, his whereabouts at Uxbridge are much harder to pin down. With no published office address, voters wishing to meet their local MP for constituency surgery say they are struggling to get an appointment. A local party representative insisted their MP attends meetings with locals “regularly”, but did not say how often that might be.

The next general election could be decided by millions of tactical voters who will turn out to defeat the Rishi Sunaks party Josiah Mortimer

This feeling that the former London mayor has already half left his west London constituency is already being taken advantage of by his opponent in the region, Labor Danny Beales.

He rushes a few times a year, does a great song and dance about it, creates some very edited, highly produced videos that he posts on Twitter, and then comes out again,” Beales says. Signing time.

But a lot of constituents I talk to are really struggling to get an answer from him and his office.

Despite this, there are signs that Johnson may retain some constituency loyalty. While national polls suggest the seat should be a relatively easy win for Labour, a recent constituency poll led by Tory peer Lord Ashcroft concluded he would retain it if a by-election were held today.

Some pollsters have questioned the reliability of this poll, which was carried out by telephone, among a sample containing an unusually high proportion of young people intending to vote Conservative. While Ashcroft defended his poll, a pollster contacted by Signing time said the relatively small sample of young Ashcroft voters in the seat appeared to be far out of step with what one would normally expect based on national polls, with Ashcroft’s weighting appearing to simply amplify that difference.

“The risk is that he doubled the weight of an unrepresentative subsample in his poll, which skewed the overall poll in Johnson’s direction,” they said.

Beales is also skeptical of the poll, saying the methodology appears to have flaws. However, he acknowledges that some constituents he meets on his doorstep still care about their local MP.

I think there are definitely people who like him personally, and that’s the kind of fame that appeals to them.

“But you’ll also find a lot of other people who may actually be a little more sympathetic and more traditional to conservatives, who just didn’t like what he did during COVID and Partygate and many other things he has done throughout his political career.”

Overall, Beales remains quietly optimistic about his chances.

We’re talking to thousands of people, way more than this poll, and while it’s certainly not going to be a landslide in this riding, I think people are telling us they’re really sick of not having an MP local, they’ We’re fed up with the kind of government we’ve had in these 13 years and more and more people are just telling us that we think change would be a good thing.

We won’t have too much time to find out. With a general election due next year and a possible by-election due within months, it is now possible that Johnson’s long and controversial time at the pinnacle of British politics may soon be coming to an end.