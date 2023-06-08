Mike Pence rips Donald Trump at 2024 presidential campaign launch





Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters as he formally announces his intention to seek the Republican presidential nomination on June 7, 2023 in Ankeny, Iowa. Photo: SCOTT OLSON/AFP

By Max Matza for the BBC

Former US Vice President Mike Pence offered his strongest repudiation of Donald Trump yet during a speech launching his 2024 campaign.

The Republican accused Trump of being unfaithful to the US Constitution and abandoning conservative values.

The former Indiana governor and congressman officially launched his campaign at the White House today.

The move pits him against his dual running mate, under whom he served in the White House from 2017-21.

During a speech in Ankeny, Iowa, Pence argued that Trump encouraged the mob that attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 and falsely claimed that Pence had the power to overturn the election result.

“But the American people deserve to know that on that day President Trump also demanded that I choose between him and the constitution,” he said.

“Now voters will face the same choice: I chose the constitution and I always will.”

He added that Trump’s actions on January 6 should prevent him from returning to power.

“I believe that anyone who places themselves above the constitution should never be president of the United States,” he said.

“And anyone who asked someone else to put them on the constitution should never be president of the United States again.”

Pence, 64, also took a shot at Democratic President Joe Biden, saying neither he nor Trump are like average Americans who can “treat each other with kindness and respect even when we disagree.”

Much of his speech focused on his disagreements with Trump, but he also denounced another 2024 Republican rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“Donald Trump and others who would run for president would be moving away from our traditional role on the world stage,” he said, lashing out at DeSantis for his recent remarks about the war in Ukraine.

The BBC found many Republican voters were split over who they would support in 2024 when it visited Iowa last weekend.

Mike Pence is the first vice president to run against his former boss since 1940. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

A former Trump voter, Todd Wilson, said he “felt terrible about the way Trump threw [Pence] under the bus on January 6”.

“I lost a lot of respect for Trump when he did that,” he added.

Bill Dunson said he preferred Trump or DeSantis, but would also support Pence.

“Trump is pretty, pretty hardcore when he does what he says he’s going to do and that’s why I like him. But I think Pence would give me a good pick too.”

Amy Wyss says after voting for Trump twice, she plans to support DeSantis this time around.

After seeing DeSantis speak there, she said she “left hopeful, calm and happy for the first time in a long time about the future of the country.”

Pence, a Christian conservative, joins an increasingly crowded Republican field for the 2024 nomination.

On Tuesday, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie floated a bid. On Wednesday, Northern Governor Doug Burgum also announced he was entering the race.

It is very rare for a former vice president to directly challenge a former White House boss.

According to a Reuters-Ipsos survey published last month, Pence is polling at 5%, compared with 44% for Trump.

Pence was seen as an unwaveringly loyal aide to Trump for much of their four years in office.

But he has distanced himself since the riot at the US Capitol.

Trump pressured Pence to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory when he presided over the certification of results in Congress and chastised him for his lack of “courage” when he refused.

Some rioters were heard chanting “hang Mike Pence” as they stormed the halls of Congress, and many Trump loyalists consider him a traitor.

– BBC

– BBC

