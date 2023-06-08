OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Meets Prime Minister Modi; Here’s what they discussed

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed satisfaction with the meeting he had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 8, saying it was a positive experience and the Prime Minister showed great enthusiasm towards artificial intelligence (AI), Money Control reported.

According to the report by Money Control, this meeting is significant as it coincides with India’s efforts to regulate AI through India’s upcoming Digital Bill, which is expected to replace the existing IT Act. information (IT). It should be noted that the Indian government’s approach to AI regulation may differ from the approach advocated by Altman.

Reportedly, during the Digital India Dialogues, Altman expressed his positive experience of the meeting, describing it as enjoyable and highlighting the Prime Minister’s enthusiasm and insightful understanding of AI and its benefits. Altman specifically mentioned the discussion of the early and widespread adoption of ChatGPT in India, which he found fascinating to watch, and praised the Prime Minister for providing excellent explanations in this regard.

Moreover, Altman mentioned that they also explored the various opportunities offered by India in the field of AI and engaged in discussions on regulation.

“We talked about the opportunities for the country, what the country should be doing, as well as the need to think about global regulations to make sure we avoid some of the downsides from happening, but that was a good hour,” the OpenAI CEO said.

Altman, in an interview with the Economic Times on June 7, acknowledged that ChatGPT has gained immense popularity, with India standing out as a country that has wholeheartedly embraced the technology. Altman expressed appreciation for the early adoption and genuine enthusiasm shown by Indian users.

Altman’s visit to India involves a packed schedule, including meetings with government officials and discussions on various topics, such as India’s significant AI program, as well as other engagements.

In the past, Altman has proposed the creation of a global body to regulate advanced AI, a notion that Minister of State for Information and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar disagreed with. Chandrasekhar acknowledged Altman’s intelligence and acknowledged that he had his own views on AI regulation. However, Chandrasekhar pointed out that India also has smart minds with their own views on implementing safeguards and regulations for AI.

If there is finally an AI United Nations, Sam Altman wants more power. But that doesn’t stop us from doing what’s right for our digital nagriks (citizens) and keeping the internet safe and reliable,” the minister added.

Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 5:05 PM IST

