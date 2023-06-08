Connect with us

Politics

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Meets Prime Minister Modi; Here’s what they discussed

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Meets Prime Minister Modi; Here’s what they discussed

 


OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed satisfaction with the meeting he had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 8, saying it was a positive experience and the Prime Minister showed great enthusiasm towards artificial intelligence (AI), Money Control reported.

According to the report by Money Control, this meeting is significant as it coincides with India’s efforts to regulate AI through India’s upcoming Digital Bill, which is expected to replace the existing IT Act. information (IT). It should be noted that the Indian government’s approach to AI regulation may differ from the approach advocated by Altman.

Reportedly, during the Digital India Dialogues, Altman expressed his positive experience of the meeting, describing it as enjoyable and highlighting the Prime Minister’s enthusiasm and insightful understanding of AI and its benefits. Altman specifically mentioned the discussion of the early and widespread adoption of ChatGPT in India, which he found fascinating to watch, and praised the Prime Minister for providing excellent explanations in this regard.

Moreover, Altman mentioned that they also explored the various opportunities offered by India in the field of AI and engaged in discussions on regulation.

“We talked about the opportunities for the country, what the country should be doing, as well as the need to think about global regulations to make sure we avoid some of the downsides from happening, but that was a good hour,” the OpenAI CEO said.

Altman, in an interview with the Economic Times on June 7, acknowledged that ChatGPT has gained immense popularity, with India standing out as a country that has wholeheartedly embraced the technology. Altman expressed appreciation for the early adoption and genuine enthusiasm shown by Indian users.

Altman’s visit to India involves a packed schedule, including meetings with government officials and discussions on various topics, such as India’s significant AI program, as well as other engagements.

In the past, Altman has proposed the creation of a global body to regulate advanced AI, a notion that Minister of State for Information and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar disagreed with. Chandrasekhar acknowledged Altman’s intelligence and acknowledged that he had his own views on AI regulation. However, Chandrasekhar pointed out that India also has smart minds with their own views on implementing safeguards and regulations for AI.

If there is finally an AI United Nations, Sam Altman wants more power. But that doesn’t stop us from doing what’s right for our digital nagriks (citizens) and keeping the internet safe and reliable,” the minister added.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 5:05 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/ai/openai-ceo-sam-altman-meets-pm-modi-heres-what-they-discussed-11686222506015.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: