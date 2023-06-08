Politics
The dangerous cost of China's Ukrainian trick on the Biden team
“All war is based on deception. So when we are able to attack, we must appear incompetent; when we use our forces, we must appear inactive; when we are close, we must make the enemy believe that we are far away; when we are far far away, we must make him believe that we are close.
It is a warning written by the famous ancient Chinese strategist and general Sun Tzu in his seminal work, “The Art of War”, the oldest known treatise on warfare and military science.
Sun Tzu, whose work dates back to the 5th century BC. AD and are now studied in military academies around the world, emphasized the paramount importance of deception and surprise in warfare. To this day, contemporary Chinese military planners adhere religiously to Sun Tzu’s advice. China’s entire philosophy of war is centered on this precept – to win means to deceive your enemy. In other words, victory is only possible if you can outwit your opponent.
And deceiving the leaders in Washington is what Beijing has done. Make no mistake, China’s recent diplomatic charm offensive aimed at positioning itself as a peacemaker in Ukraine is nothing more than a Sun Tzu-inspired gimmick. Its purpose is to divert Washington’s attention from Taiwan’s real Chinese target, buy time to finalize the PLA’s war preparations, and then launch a surprise attack on Taiwan. The peacemaker charade, including a 12-point peace plan, is meant to catch the Pentagon off guard, leaving US forces scrambling.
Chinese President Xi Jinping met Russian President Vladimir Putin in March and held a video conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in April, supposedly to press for a ceasefire. But Beijing knows very well that neither Washington nor kyiv would agree to let Russia keep 17-20% of the Ukrainian territory that Moscow has seized, as the plan calls for. Xi knows that Putin cannot leave this war, the outcome of which is perceived as existential by the Kremlin.
Moscow believes that without restoring its strategic security buffer zone – of which Ukraine is a part, according to Moscow – lost following the collapse of the USSR, Russia will cease to exist as a state in the long term. The loss of Ukraine to NATO, in Moscow’s logic, would encourage other post-Soviet states, such as Georgia and Moldova, to become members of an alliance that Russian military doctrine has codified as the number one security threat.
Despite the theatrics of China’s peacemakers, Beijing’s real goal is to keep the Russian-Ukrainian conflict going for as long as possible. China only benefits from having its two main perceived adversaries, the United States and Russia erode their respective combat arsenals in a proxy war. While Moscow and Beijing have currently joined forces against the common enemy, the United States, in reality Russia and China are adversaries and are vying for dominance in Eurasia.
Washington establishment “experts” say stopping the flow of billions of dollars in weapons to Ukraine will give Putin a victory, emboldening Xi to invade Taiwan. These are the same characters who got it wrong on every other foreign policy issue – Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Syria and, of course, the real Russian threat, while instead focusing on the hoax of collusion fabricated by the State Administrative Security. The truth is that Xi needs no extra encouragement to execute China’s decades-old “One China” policy. Beijing vowed to “unify” the renegade province of Taiwan with mainland China in 1949, including by force.
The Chinese Defense Minister, General Li Shangfu, reminded us of this last Thursday. In a meeting with Singapore’s defense chief, Ng Eng Hen, Li told his Singaporean counterpart that the PLA would “absolutely not” renounce the use of force in Taiwan. On Sunday, Li reinforced his warning to Washington. At the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual gathering of some of the world’s top defense officials in Singapore, China’s defense chief said a war between China and the United States would be an “unbearable disaster. for the world”.
Establishment analysts, dominating the US elite media airwaves, interpreted Lis’s statement as a sign of Beijing’s recognition of the need for Washington and Beijing to improve their relationship which is “at an all-time high. “. But what Li was actually doing is what the intelligence industry calls strategic messaging. It warned Washington to stay out of China’s perceived sphere of influence in Asia lest it incur “unbearable” costs.
Consider the context of the Lis warnings. Last week, Chinese embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu rejected an American offer to have Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meet with his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu. Liu Pengyu suggested that the Pentagon was insincere in seeking disclosure and accused the United States of “seeking to suppress China by any means possible”.
Over the past year, Chinese warships have harassed US Navy vessels in the Taiwan Strait, with the latest encounter occurring on Saturday, when a People’s Army Navy warship liberation passed through the bow of an American guided missile destroyer, at a distance of 150 yards. This provocation looked like a brazen attempt to foment an incident.
In his speech, Chinese Defense Chief Li then told foreign militaries to “mind their own business” and not to operate warships and aircraft near Chinese territorial waters, to avoid The problems. He blamed Washington for recent provocative encounters.
That Washington is hyper-focused on Ukraine, pouring billions of dollars in military aid into another endless, unwinnable war, suits Beijing perfectly. The Pentagon has already depleted its stockpiles of crucial weapons to such dangerous levels that US forces would run out of existing precision weapons in less than a week in a potential war with China, according to a leading think tank based in Washington DC. China, which already holds a military advantage over the United States by some measure – having more offensive and defensive ships, planes and missiles – is pleased to see the Pentagon continue to erode US combat readiness in Ukraine.
The US security apparatus was caught off guard by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and cost taxpayers billions. Biden’s current preoccupation with Ukraine at the expense of preparing our military for an inevitable war with China will come at a much higher cost. In a high-intensity fire war with an “even adversary,” as the Pentagon calls China, US forces would most likely suffer tens of thousands of casualties. Or more. Washington being duped into staying focused on Ukraine is dangerous for America.
If Team Biden is serious about coming to the aid of Taiwan, they must order the Pentagon to devise a counter-strategy to China’s plans and immediately begin restocking critical high-tech ammunition and weapons that Washington had funneled to Kiev. .
“Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win,” was another of Sun Tzu’s observations in The Art of War. The Pentagon must reverse its failed decades-old strategy of getting into wars first, then looking for ways to win later.
