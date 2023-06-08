Reviews | The West must get used to a transactional relationship with Turkey





After a long and controversial election campaign, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was inaugurated this weekend in a ceremony that perfectly embodies his vision of Turkey and its place in the world. Erdogan won, in part, because he convinced more than half of Turkish voters that a non-aligned, self-governing Turkey under his strong leadership was better than the opposition's call for a return to a relationship. more traditional with the West. Fittingly, Erdogan and his wife Emine made a majestic entrance into the presidential palace's party hall, greeted by representatives and heads of state from the South, including the Middle East, Africa and countries that emerged from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire. But even as Turkey's Western allies grapple with the reality of a post-Western Turkey, policymakers and diplomats have an opportunity to develop a more stable and mature relationship with Erdogan in the months and years to come. come. Casual observers forget that Erdogan is a very adaptable politician who reinvented himself many times. Her new cabinet choices reveal that he is, despite campaign rhetoric, ready to part ways with hardline nationalists and pro-Russian hawks to lean on moderates in the next term. With the successful campaign behind him, Erdogan is now looking to fix what he broke in order to win re-election. Expect Erdogan's new term to focus on expanding Turkey's regional stature, rescuing a battered economy and improving his country's ties with the United States and the EU. Europe. Erdogan's new Turkey is undoubtedly transactional in its foreign policy. But transactionalism does not necessarily imply hostility. It seems ready to work with à la carte transatlantic allies. The people Erdogan appoints to key positions offer a glimpse of the type of partnership on offer. Turkey's new Treasury and Finance Minister is Mehmet Simsek, a former Merrill Lynch economist and a known critic of Erdogan's unorthodox interest rate policies that have essentially wiped out Turkey's foreign currency reserves. He identified transparency, consistency, predictability and compliance with international standards that the new fundamental principles of government. Simsek is a straight shooter with a daunting task ahead of him. Erdogan also named his former intelligence chief, Hakan Fidan, as foreign minister; his spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, as the new spymaster; and the chairman of the parliamentary budget committee, Cevdet Yilmaz, as his deputy. All three are Erdogan loyalists who have worked well with their Western counterparts. And they have all, at different times, advocated for more inclusive policies at home. These moderating influences within the Erdogan government must be cultivated. Unfortunately, Turkey is unlikely to fully return to the Western fold anytime soon. But if Turkey remains vaguely in the Western camp, or at least has a foothold there, Turkish democracy may have a better chance of recovering in the medium to long term. What kind of bargaining will be possible with Erdogans' team? The first test will be to get Turkey to lift its grip on Sweden's entry into NATO. Erdogan accuses Sweden of harboring Kurdish dissidents whom he considers terrorists. But for Erdogan, it was never just Sweden. He used the NATO issue to extract concessions from the Biden administration on defense issues. At a minimum, he wants Washington to lift its de facto embargo on large weapons systems to Turkey so it could buy billions of dollars worth of F-16s to upgrade its fleet, something Congress wouldn't approve. Reaching an agreement will not be easy. Luckily, it doesn't have to be a big, all-encompassing affair. Indeed, it might be wiser for the Biden administration to work in incremental confidence-building steps, particularly to get congressional leaders on board. That said, the general parameters are obvious: improving defense cooperation will depend on Turkey's approval of Sweden's NATO membership, as well as the reduction of tensions with Greece in the about the Aegean Sea. With an economy in bad shape and the Turkish lira about to devalue, Erdogan needs things from the West. And with the war in Ukraine still going on, the West needs Turkey to play its part in containing Russia. Such a relationship of convenience falls well short of the rhetoric of the alliance of values ​​that permeates the declarations of NATO summits. But in troubled times like these, that will have to be enough.

