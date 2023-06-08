Boris Johnson’s list should finally be approved





Another day, another episode of the ongoing Johnson-Sunak psychodrama. Following the clashes over the Stormont brake and the Covid inquiry, Rishi Sunak is now set to push through his predecessor’s honors list nine months after stepping down. The continued delay in releasing the list has been a source of tension between the two. But the Time reports today that Sunak has accepted the precedent that outgoing prime ministers should have the right to make appointments. The list should be published and approved before the summer parliamentary recess. The names on Johnson’s list have been the subject of endless gossip in Westminster, with the number of appointees dropping from nearly 100 to around 50: according to figures submitted by Theresa May and David Cameron. Michael Gove, who is tipped to become a knight, is one of those expected to miss the showdown. Four MPs, however, are expected to be in the running for peerages: Nigel Adams, Alister Jack, Nadine Dorries and Alok Sharma. There has been some controversy over whether incumbent MPs could postpone their peerage until the next election rather than resuming it immediately. Adams and Jack would have to wait until after this parliament to get them back, but Dorries and Sharma will step down to take their seats in the upper house in the coming weeks. This will trigger by-elections in their respective constituencies of Mid-Bedfordshire and Reading West. The former is a secure Tory seat with a majority of 24,664 while the latter is a marginal with a majority of 4,117. Labor’s 16-point polling lead and experience of the Tiverton and North Shropshire by-elections suggest that the Conservatives could lose both seats. This, coupled with worse than expected losses for the Conservatives in local elections in recent months, will be cause for concern for the party. Sunak will not welcome this prospect. He nevertheless wants to draw a line under the saga and hopes that this will put an end to the acrimony between the former prime minister and him. After Johnson’s nominees are released, it will be Liz Truss’ turn. It should be a much shorter list of accolades in recognition of his brief tenure at Downing Street. Some might wonder if Sunak should block the lists of his predecessors. But he’ll be all too aware that if he overturns that precedent, there’s nothing stopping Keir Starmer from doing the same if and when he succeeds Sunak at No.10.

