OpenAI’s Sam Altman Reaches India, Says ChatGPT Has Truly Adopted; meet PM Modi





OpenAI CEO Sam Altman began his visit to India on Wednesday, where he is also due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Altman expressed his admiration for India’s widespread acceptance and enthusiasm for ChatGPT. In a interview with The Economic Times, Altman said that India has really embraced ChatGPT, with a lot of early adoption and user enthusiasm. (Updated article here: “Met PM Modi; discuss AI disadvantage, regulation,” says Sam Altman of ChatGPT) OpenAI chief Sam Altman with Indian G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Wednesday. (Twitter/@amitabhk87) Altman says advanced GPT 5 model not in formation Sam Altman, in the interview, said that OpenAI is not currently training the GPT 5 model. We have a lot of work to do before launching this model.” This comes days after some top experts, including him, have publicly spoken of the risk of “extinction” associated with AI. He did, however, stress the need to reduce ChatGPT’s hallucinations and said that they are working to give users more control so they don’t feel biased. Altman also revealed his biggest fear about AI: “What I’m losing the most sleep over is the hypothetical idea that we’ve already done something really bad when we launched ChatGPT. There was maybe something difficult and complicated in there (the system) that we haven’t done. I don’t understand and I’ve already started it.” He reiterated that there is an existential risk and called for a government or industry led regulatory infrastructure. ALSO READ: Fired because of AI? Copywriter claims ChatGPT took away his job OpenAI chief to meet PM Modi Ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, the OpenAI chief said, “It’s super impressive what India has done in terms of domestic technology, domestic assets. But the government should focus on finding out how it can integrate this technology into other services. Hopefully we all start using Language Learning Models (LLMs) to improve government services. Earlier today, Altman met Indian G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. Wonderful meeting with the brilliant young founder and CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman. Congratulated him on the success of ChatGPT and discussed the potential of generative artificial intelligence and how emerging economies can leverage GenerativeAI to improve quality of life for citizens, the former NITI CEO tweeted Ayog. Notably, in the ET interview, Altman expressed optimism that the India-led G20 can play a significant role in the global discourse around AI regulation. Will ChatGPT software be available in Hindi? When asked if he was training ChatGPT to be multilingual, he replied that GPT-4 is good enough with the top 100 languages ​​and we will continue to push this forward. However, it becomes difficult to obtain the local languages ​​as they are spoken by few people. But soon the systems will be fundamentally good at these things. He also advocated for nationally funded AI efforts so that India can one day have its own Grand Language Model (LLM). Altman is touring six countries this week, including Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, India and South Korea.

