Chinese regulators try to reassure skeptical foreign financiers





[1/4] Li Yunze, director of China’s National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA), speaks at the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai, China June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Jason Xue

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) – China is open to investment, the country’s top financial regulators told foreign financiers at a high-level forum in Shanghai on Thursday, as foreign companies fear they may no longer be welcomes. The world’s second-largest economy, eager for foreign investment to support its reopening after three years of COVID-19 restrictions, has welcomed top foreign CEOs in recent months, including David Solomon of the Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) and Tesla (TSLA.O) Elon Musk. But skepticism runs deep, as China-US tensions escalate over hotspots in Ukraine and the South China Sea to US restrictions on semiconductor exports and data security, while that President Xi Jinping’s focus on national security has recently led to a crackdown on foreign consulting and due diligence firms. “We warmly welcome foreign-funded institutions with strong operations and excellent qualifications to expand their business in China,” said Li Yunze, head of China’s National Financial Regulatory Administration, in his first public remarks since. his appointment to the newly created agency. “Opening up is China’s long-term national policy, and the door for China’s financial industry will only open wider and wider.” He was speaking at the annual Lujiazui forum, where senior representatives from HSBC (HSBA.L), Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), Merrill Lynch, Mizuho Financial (8411.T), Schroders (SDR.L) and Paypal (PYPL.O) are also due to speak. China’s major financial regulators have consistently stressed the opening of their markets. Li said exactly that to Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser in Beijing on Monday. Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, told forum participants that China will “resolutely” push for deregulation in terms of market access, qualification of institutions and products. But staff at foreign chambers of commerce and trade associations in China complain of “promise fatigue” among their members. “There’s a charm offensive, but are they backing it up with real, meaningful black-and-white policy changes?” said Noah Fraser, managing director of the Canada China Business Council. “No.” SELF-SUFFICIENCY Echoing the opening message in Shanghai, Xi asked local officials of an industrial park in China’s northern region of Inner Mongolia to cooperate with the outside world for “mutual benefits”, the authorities reported. state media, asking them to implement a high level of openness. Drawing attention to the region’s proximity to Russia and Mongolia, Xi asked officials to “play a greater role in connecting domestic and international ties in the ‘dual circulation’ strategy,” an initiative aimed at to reduce China’s dependence on foreign markets and technologies in its long-term development. First proposed by Xi in 2020, the “dual circulation” strategy would see China rely primarily on “internal circulation” – the inner cycle of production, distribution and consumption – for its development. Internal circulation will be supported by “external circulation”, as in foreign financing and China’s interactions with the global economy. “We will make every effort to give investors access to truthful and transparent listed companies (in China),” Yi said in Shanghai. Still, Chinese industries must ultimately be self-sufficient in their science and technology capabilities, Yi said. Shanghai News Room report; Written by Joe Cash; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Edmund Klamann and Kim Coghill Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Joe Cash Thomson Reuters Joe Cash reports on China’s economic affairs, covering domestic fiscal and monetary policy, major economic indicators, trade relations and China’s growing engagement with developing countries. Prior to joining Reuters, he worked on UK and EU trade policy in the Asia-Pacific region. Joe studied Chinese at Oxford University and speaks Mandarin.

