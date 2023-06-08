Donald Trump fell, and he can’t get up: this could be the week the Demogorgon is caged





The news for Donald Trump is not subtle: he is the target of a federal investigation.

It’s historic. It’s frank. It’s going straight.

On Wednesday night, news broke that Trump had received a target letter from the Justice Department, which is a letter sent by federal prosecutors to a person when there is “substantial evidence linking them to the commission. of a crime and who, in the judgment of the prosecutor, is a putative defendant”, in order to give them the opportunity to testify before an indictment is issued.

You can’t be more direct than that.

Once again, Trump is making history not exactly as he planned, but as the classic rock anthem he likes to play at his rallies tells us, you can’t always get what you want. .

Trump is leading the class of people who are making history in a way they wish they weren’t. He is proof that there are few statesmen left in American politics. Today we have an overabundance of bullies and cowards, with him at the forefront. That could soon change.

Lawmakers like former House Speaker Tip O’Neill would admonish opponents by saying something like, “I hold him in the highest, minimal regard.” NOW? Trump calls Democrats “traitors” and Ron DeSantis yells “woke” so often you’d think he was a human wake-up call.

Late in Monday’s daily White House briefing, presidential press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Nikki Haley’s town hall on CNN and what restrictions, if any, the Biden administration is backing on ‘abortion.

Jean-Pierre said: “So I haven’t watched that town hall, so I can’t really speak to exactly what she said. What I can say, what the president said, is is that he will continue to call on Congress to restore Roe v. Wade.

It was a blow against those who want to limit a woman’s right to choose, but the subtlety with which the Biden administration fired Haley should not be overlooked. Jean-Pierre’s tone was neither petty nor sarcastic, but the inference was clear; she hadn’t bothered to look at Haley’s town hall because Haley wasn’t worth paying attention to.

Haley, on the other hand, is about as subtle as loud flatulence on a wooden bench during a boring sermon. She said a vote for Joe Biden in 2024 is actually a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, alluding to the president’s age and his chances of falling victim to actuarial tables. It’s about as subtle as it gets.

Without sounding petty or sarcastic, the White House press secretary made it clear that Nikki Haley isn’t worth paying attention to.

Newsmax’s James Rosen was a little more subtle on Tuesday when he asked if there was any concern about Biden due to his fall on stage at a recent Air Force graduation ceremony ( when he tripped over a misplaced sandbag) and a near fall in Hiroshima on some stone steps. Was the White House considering “some sort of review of the due process that is being employed on behalf of this nation’s oldest president?”

On this occasion, Jean-Pierre was not subtle. “We’re not. Things happen,” she said. (Saying “shit happens” wouldn’t fly on this stage.) “Other presidents,” she continued, “have had similar situations.”

Yes indeed. Gerald Ford fell out so often that in the first year of “Saturday Night Live”, Chevy Chase built a career as an actor mocking him for it. If Jean-Pierre had wanted to subtly dismiss the question, she could have reminded us that the president was playing golf on Sunday. But she chose not to.

Subtlety in our political discourse is a rare and often overlooked art form; as rare as an honest politician and as misunderstood as John Lennon saying the Beatles were more popular than Jesus Christ. There is also little verified factual information. One could say that these problems are related. Donald Trump offers an example.

As political rhetoric has turned into verbal hammers aimed at the head and heart, the need for fact-checking has never been greater, even as the supply has dwindled. It is much easier, when using rhetoric loaded with bombast, lies and fear, to get rid of facts, nuances and subtlety. Instead of solving real problems with facts, we started playing political Dungeons and Dragons with mythical villains and heroes that don’t exist.

Subtlety? It goes over almost everyone’s head. Jean-Pierre received quite a bit of grief from the press due to his performance in the briefing room, but most of us missed his reprimand from Haley on Monday because those watching couldn’t see it. for what it was.

There are times, of course, when subtlety isn’t what you want. It is too easily misunderstood by those who are incapable of convincing thought. Jean-Pierre demonstrated it when she finally answered Rosen’s question on Tuesday: she was frank and straightforward.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby did the same from the podium when asked about Russia’s concerns about expanding Ukraine’s military capabilities. “If you are worried about Ukrainian military capabilities, then leave Ukraine,” he said. When asked what the United States thinks of Ukrainian attacks inside Russia, Kirby made it clear that our government does not approve of them: we are helping Ukraine defend against invasion, and no to invading Russia in return. Asked about escalating tensions between the United States and China, Kirby said, “We don’t want escalation.” It’s direct, helpful and factual.

Being too subtle, in any of these cases, could easily have led to the administration being accused of shedding light on a serious matter.

Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

But harsh rhetoric is often only used to intimidate others and distort the facts. This is where he crosses the line. The problem lies in recognizing this fact that some politicians, many members of the press, and millions of American voters apparently lack the ability or desire to understand that brutal distortion often causes blunt force trauma.

There are thousands of examples of this in daily political reporting. Some of us have become numb to it because they are pounded with lies so frequently, leaving us as dazed as if we had been physically beaten. If it’s not Donald Trump shouting ‘witch hunt’ or ‘fake news’, or DeSantis ringing his ‘woke’ alarm clock, then it’s other Republicans inventing ‘alternative facts’ to use as mental batons against the people.

Last week, Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa said on Fox News, “We don’t want to know if the allegations against Biden [as vice president] are accurate. ” No kidding. He just wants to keep the needle away from Biden for the 2024 election.

They come for Donald Trump. They get closer to him every day. There’s nothing subtle about Jack Smith, federal grand juries or the Manhattan DA

This Demogorgon act has a second count, belonging to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky, who continues to press charges against Biden even though he has not yet produced any evidence, nor any of the ‘whistleblowers’. that he claimed to have. Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland chastised Comer about it in April.

Where subtlety has yet to be understood, nuance deciphered and raw facts assessed independent of emotion are the domain of the courts. And that’s where Donald Trump’s penchant for blunt theater will be chilled by the brute force of reason and verified facts.

They come for Donald Trump; they get closer to him every day. There is no subtlety in the actions of Special Counsel Jack Smith, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office or the federal grand juries at work in Washington, DC and Florida.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that John Solomon, a conservative writer and one of Trump’s representatives at the National Archives, had “published an article claiming that federal prosecutors had informed the former president that he was the target of their investigation and that he was likely to be charged”. “imminent”” in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.

Trump flatly denied it. Other sources have now confirmed this.

Trump had something different to say on his own social media platform: “How can the DOJ possibly indict me, who has done nothing wrong when no other president is [sic] have been indicted…Greatest Witch Hunt Ever!” Unless of course he typed it in all caps. I can’t be bothered.

When his former lawyer Ty Cobb bluntly expressed the opinion that Trump was screwed, Trump replied: “Ty Cobb is a disgruntled ex-lawyer who represented me a long time ago and knows absolutely nothing about the Boxes hoax perpetrated against me. by the DOJ.”

That’s about as adept with the hammer, cudgel, or cudgel as Trump can get.

This week has seen a lot of activity and rising tensions around the former president. His reaction is typical of a man, and further proof of his character. He cannot craft a subtle statement or take a subtle approach to anything. Those who believe he can are exactly the brands he is looking for. He is a man of crass tastes, crass behavior and crass actions.

To paraphrase Gene Wilder in “Blazing Saddles,” you have to remember who Donald Trump is; because of his inability to use anything other than blunt force, he appeals only to the simple people, the people of the earth, the common clay of our nation you know, the morons.

There has never been a day in the Trump administration when he or those speaking for him were as subtle or soft with a throwaway comment as Jean-Pierre was on Monday.

Donald Trump represents the worst of American politics. It represents the destruction of cohesion and the ascendancy of elected dunces unable to hold any jobs outside of Washington and determined to retain power by manipulating voters through gerrymandering, rhetoric, voter suppression and fear.

They are unable to think more rationally than the primal, brutal instinct of wanting to lead you into a corral spitting venom. These people that Donald Trump brought to power are the Demogorgon. Their inability to be subtle, whether in word or deed, is the easiest way to identify them.

The “target letter” delivered to Trump this week is the feds declaring that there are still rules you can’t break and get away with. This is an arcane blow not just for Trump but for anyone who aspires to be like him. It is an indication that justice is more than a cynical game rigged by powerful men.

Your role, Donald.

Learn more

by Brian Karem on Biden v. Trump: the replay

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2023/06/08/donald-has-fallen-and-he-cant-get-up-this-may-be-the-week-the-demogorgon-is-caged/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos