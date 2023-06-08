ChatGPT Creator Sam Altman Meets PM Modi to Discuss Potential and Downsides of AI





OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today during his ongoing visit to India. During the Digital India Dialogues event at IIIT Delhi, Altman revealed that his meeting with the Prime Minister was quite funny as he was enthusiastic about artificial intelligence (AI). OpenAI Sam Altman meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi Altman said: It was awesome. It was really fun. He was so enthusiastic, really caring about AI and its benefits. We asked why India adopted ChatGPT so much so early. It’s really fun for us to watch. He had great answers about it. Altman and PM Modi also discussed the potential of AI, the opportunities it can provide in India and the need for regulation around it. They also discussed the downsides of the emerging technology. Altman revealed, We talked about the opportunities for the country, what the country should be doing, as well as the need to think about global regulations to make sure we avoid some of the downsides from happening, but it was a good hour. In an interaction with Economic Times on Wednesday, Altman said he was very impressed with what India has done with domestic technology. He said India has really embraced ChatGPT as the AI ​​chatbot has witnessed several early adopters in the country. He added that India can play an important role at the upcoming G20 summit by starting a conversation on AI regulation. Also watch: India can be one of the top 3 AI players in the world,” AI expert Romesh Wadhwani tells Tech Today Congress Talking about what government can do to embrace AI, Altman said, “Government should focus on researching how it can integrate this technology into other services. Hopefully we all start using Language Learning Models (LLMs) to improve government services. Speaking about Altman’s opinion on AI regulation, Chandrasekhar said that Sam Altman is obviously a smart man. He has his own ideas about how AI should be regulated. We certainly think we have smart brains in India as well and we have our own view on how AI should have guardrails. If there is finally an AI United Nations, Sam Altman wants more power. But that doesn’t stop us from doing what’s right for our digital nagriks (citizens) and keeping the internet safe and reliable, he added. Watch: Whistleblower claims the US government is in possession of UFOs. From the last line to the NASA video on UFOs in the Middle East, here’s everything you need to know Read also : How to secure your work with AI? ChatGPT Creator Sam Altman Leads the Way ‘Some jobs are going to disappear’: ChatGPT creator Sam Altman explains the impact of AI on jobs during his visit to India

