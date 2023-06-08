Trump lawyers say he was target of investigation into Mar-a-Lago documents | Mar-a-Lago





Federal prosecutors officially notified Donald Trump’s lawyers last week that the former president is the target of the criminal investigation examining his retention of national security equipment at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago and obstructing him from justice, according to two people informed about it.

The move, the clearest sign yet that Trump is set to be indicted, raises the stakes significantly for Trump, as the investigation nears its conclusion after gathering evidence before a grand jury in Washington and a previously unknown grand jury in Florida.

Trump’s lawyers received a target letter days before their Monday meeting with Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the Mar-a-Lago documents case, and career senior official in the assistant attorney general’s office, where they asked prosecutors not to charge the former president.

Trump reportedly said he was not personally told by the Justice Department that he was a target when a New York Times reporter asked him directly, but hesitated when asked if his team legal had been informed of the appointment.

The development comes as prosecutors obtained evidence of criminal conduct occurring at Mar-a-Lago and ruled that any indictments should be charged in the Southern District of Florida, where the resort is located, rather than in Washington, according to people familiar with the matter.

To that end, prosecutors began issuing subpoenas to several Trump aides last month that compelled them to testify before a new grand jury in Florida, set up around the same time the Washington grand jury has stopped collecting new evidence, the Guardian previously reported.

Former Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich testified before the Florida grand jury on Wednesday and was questioned in part about a statement Trump wrote in early 2022 that he returned everything after returning 15 boxes. of documents in the National Archives.

The statement was never released, Budowich reportedly confirmed. Several Trump aides objected to the release of the statement because they weren’t convinced the claim was accurate, a person close to the former president said.

The charges that could emanate from the Florida grand jury remain unclear.

But prosecutors would most likely prefer to bring charges in Washington, where U.S. District Court judges are more familiar with handling national security cases, although Florida also has a strong national security section and a larger jury. democrat.

The creation of grand juries has to do with where prosecutors believe a crime was committed. And the simplest reason for the Florida grand jury is that prosecutors developed evidence of criminal activity in Mar-a-Lago, which is in the Southern District of Florida.

In this investigation, prosecutors considering charges against Trump for keeping national security material may have concluded from evidence that he was still president when classified documents were transferred to Mar-a-Lago, which means its illegal possession only began in Florida.

Similarly, if prosecutors also developed evidence that Trump knew he kept national security documents after he left office at Mar-a-Lago, such as by waving them or showing people, that could present impediments to the prosecution of violations of the Espionage Act in Washington.

The location of an obstruction of justice charge is more difficult to infer, as courts have provided little guidance on how it should be enforced under Section 1519 of the U.S. Penal Code, than prosecutors listed on the Mar-a-Lago affidavit. Search warrant

Typically, other obstruction laws state that the venue depends on where the obstructed proceeding took place. In the Trump documents investigation, the subpoena last year demanding the return of classified documents was issued in Washington.

The United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, however, has ruled in previous cases that the correct place is where the obstruction took place. If prosecutors are considering obstruction charges for Trump’s actions to conceal classified documents after the subpoena, Florida could be the place.

