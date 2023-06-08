Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list will be the latest insult

Photo by Peter Byrne/Pool/AFP via Getty Image

When Boris Johnson doesn’t come full circle in a Typhoon fighter jet, throw literal or metaphorical hand grenades, or throw a lavish wedding celebration while the rest of the country battles the cost of life, he prepares a final outrage before leaving office in disgrace. The former Prime Minister plans to stuff the House of Lords with, it is reported, dozens of cronies, donors, Brexit cheerleaders and assorted sycophants as rewards for past or future service.

The list is said to include people like Paul Dacre, who became the Daily mail And Mail on Sunday in Johnson’s shameless mouthpieces; Nadine Dorries, Johnson’s most obsequious apologist in the House of Commons; Ben Elliot, the co-chairman of the Conservative parties who arranges big donor access to Johnson and other senior Tories; Lubov Chernukhin, the wife of a former minister in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government who gave the Conservative Party nearly £2 million and has already paid thousands of pounds to play tennis with Johnson; Allegra Stratton, the former Downing Street spokeswoman caught joking about a Covid lockdown party held at No 10; David Ross, founder of Carphone Warehouse who helped organize a vacation to Mustique for Johnson and his wife; Michael Hintze, a Tory billionaire donor; and Andrew Roberts, the Brexit-supporting historian.

The outgoing Prime Minister, who awarded his brother a peerage in 2020, has apparently considered doing the same for his father, Stanley, this time around. Who knows? Maybe the hell will add Matt Hancock, Owen Paterson and Chris Pincher to the list as well.

It’s not just the names on Johnson’s resignation honors list that seem likely to leave much of the country spitting rage. It is their number and the extraordinary conditions which his advisers would like to attach to the peerages.

Write in the Guardian on July 29, Gordon Brown, the former prime minister, said he saw a confidential document prepared by CT Group, the lobbying firm run by Lynton Crosby, Johnson’s election guru. This proposes that Johnson appoint between 39 and 50 new conservative peers and, in Brown’s words, trample all conventions and standards of propriety.

The House of Lords already has well over 800 members, making it the largest parliamentary chamber in the world after China’s National People’s Congress (the House of Commons has just 650 MPs). In 2017, the Burns Committee attracted overwhelming support from all parties to reduce the House of Lords to 600 members. Johnson took office affirming his support for that goal, but has already named 86 new peers ahead of this latest batch. Theresa May created 43 during her three years at No. 10, including 13 in her resignation honors list. David Cameron only knighted eight after his resignation.

Worse still, the Crosby document proposes that Johnson require a written commitment from each new peer to attend and vote with the government on controversial legislation such as the bill to disavow the Northern Ireland protocol from the agreement on the Brexit. Those who complied would be rewarded with lucrative positions and other trinkets. Brown calls it simple bribery.

The cynicism of the documents is breathtaking. This suggests the breadth of appointments could be sold to the public on the grounds that the Peoples Brexit can only be delivered by such a corner of New Tories, with the Lords a remaining stronghold. Additionally, media attention could be diverted from this gerrymandering by the inclusion of a few celebrities. Remember the nobility of Brexiteer cricketer Ian Botham in 2020?

It is true that most prime ministers use the honors system to reward their aides and supporters, but rarely on this scale and rarely so blatantly. This whole scheme is classic Johnson.

Never mind that the upper house is supposed to act as a relatively independent check on government. Never mind that its red benches are supposed to be filled with nonpartisan peers with experience and expertise capable of blocking, if not blocking, flawed legislation. From the outset, this Prime Minister refused to accept legitimate obstacles to his power. Hence his sustained efforts over the past three years to neutralize the supposedly independent judiciary, civil service, BBC and electoral commission.

Johnson’s plan is already generating considerable opposition from across the political spectrum. Lord McFall, the Lord Speaker, has warned that any attempt to swell the ranks of peers further undermines public confidence in our parliamentary system. His predecessor, Lord Fowler, former cabinet minister Margaret Thatchers, said such massive appointments would bring the whole system into a sort of contempt and branded them potentially disastrous.

Baroness Hayman, another former Lord Speaker, said the plan was part of a trend to trash constitutional standards and added: I’m not sure Boris Johnson understands that having a tough House of Lords improves really government policy and improves legislation.

The House of Lords’ cross-party Nominations Committee is tasked with vetting all applicants for suitability, but there is little it can do if he chooses to ignore its advice. He ignored her objections to the knighting of Peter Cruddas, the former Conservative Party treasurer. who gave the party 500,000 three days later and had been embroiled in controversy over access money (Cruddas is now running a Bring Back Boris campaign). He ignored warnings from the security services about the ennoblement of his friend Evgeny Lebedev, the owner of the evening standard whose father is a former Russian KGB agent.

It remains to be seen who makes Johnsons final list, but it seems unlikely that he will pass up this final opportunity to show his critics a finger and throw one last log on the bonfire he presided over as as prime minister. minister.

This article was originally published on August 1, 2022. Today (June 8, 2022) it was reported that Rishi Sunak is set to endorse Boris Johnson’s honors list in a matter of weeks.

