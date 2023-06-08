Politics
China seeks to spy on US from base in Cuba
CIA Director William Burns made a secret trip to China last month to keep the lines of communication open between Washington and Beijing. President Joe Biden dispatched the spy chief in hopes of reigniting high-level talks between the two powers.
The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on Thursday that Beijing and Havana made a secret deal whereby China pays Cuba billions of dollars for the facility. The two officials told POLITICO they could not confirm there was a finalized deal, only that China was in talks with Cuba for access.
The Biden administration has yet to confirm the potential deal. But we are well aware of the efforts of the People’s Republic of China to invest in infrastructure around the world that could have military purposes, including in this hemisphere, and we have spoken about it on several occasions, the spokesperson said. of the National Security Council, John Kirby, in a statement Thursday. We are monitoring it closely, taking action to counter it, and remain confident that we are able to meet all of our security commitments at home, in the region, and globally.
A Department of Defense official also said the Pentagon is aware of China’s attempts to invest in infrastructure around the world, including in the Western Hemisphere, that may have military objectives and will continue to monitor efforts.
The CIA declined a request for comment on the talks. The State Department, as well as the Cuban Embassy in DC, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. We are not aware of the matter and therefore cannot comment at this time, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said in a statement.
The revelation already has members of Congress worried about echoes of Americas last great rivalry.
The Chinese Communist Party executes the manual of the Soviet Union, Rep. mike waltz (R-Fla.), a member of the House Intelligence and Armed Services committees, said in an interview Thursday. He said Blinken should not travel to China following the revelation and the recent harassment of American ships And aircraft in the Indo-Pacific region.
The Soviet Union operated its largest signals intelligence site at Lourdes, just outside Havana, a facility that closed after 2001. If China intends to reopen it, it will again be the largest spy base, Waltz said. If that’s not proof enough that there was a new Cold War, I don’t know what is.
In 1962, the United States discovered Soviet missiles in Cuba, leading to an infamous crisis that brought the world to the brink of nuclear power.
Lawmakers from both parties were alarmed by the news on Thursday.
If true, it just shows where the Cuban regime has been since the beginning. They are an adversary of the United States, and allowing the Chinese to build a signals intelligence facility in their country is a direct attack on the United States, said Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (DN. J.). I hope the administration will think about how they will react if this is true.
Some Republicans said the development was a sign that Bidens’ efforts to calm tensions with China were failing.
This is a disaster for the Biden administration. It shows that what they are trying, their policies are not working at all, China’s aggression continues, Sen said. Josh Haley (R-Mo.). Here they fly to China, maybe as we speak, to crawl to Beijing. Meanwhile, Beijing gives us the middle finger.
Hawley said it was a sign that Congress had misplaced its priorities in supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia.
I am sure that I will soon vote on another additional aid program for Ukraine. Meanwhile, China is literally in our backyard now, Hawley said. I don’t know when people on the Hill will realize this, but maybe it will take the fall of Taiwan, which I’m sure will be next.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) demanded swift congressional action against serious threats posed by a potential Chinese spy base in Cuba. Senate Majority Leader chuck schumer (DN.Y.) should set dates for security briefings and public hearings in the Senate on those dangers, Scott said in a statement.
Vivek Ramaswamy, the Republican presidential candidate in 2024, said the news was stunning.
The real threat is now staring us in the face, not just in the eastern hemisphere, but now in the west. This is a big deal, he continued, and alarm bells rang.
China’s only official foreign military base is in Djibouti. But Beijing has worked for years to establish a stronger presence in the Western Hemisphere.
In March, General Laura Richardson, head of U.S. Southern Command, told the House Armed Services Committee that China was on the relentless march to replace the United States as the preeminent regional power. The country, for example, has a military space station in Argentina.
It’s a risk we can’t ignore, Richardson said at the hearing.
Nahal Toosi, Phelim Kine and Lara Seligman contributed to this report.
|
