Discussed AI opportunities and regulations in meeting with PM Modi: OpenAIs Sam Altman





Altman said he and Prime Minister Modi discussed the opportunities AI presents for India, next steps and the need to think about global regulations. On Wednesday, Altman called AI an existential risk and called on world leaders to join hands and come up with global regulations for space. Responding to a question from Inc42, Altman, who is visiting India, expressed interest in investing in Indian startups through the OpenAIs VC arm. Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, said on Thursday June 8 that he had a great meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the Prime Minister was very enthusiastic about artificial intelligence (AI). Altman, who is on a trip to India, met with the prime minister earlier today. Responding to a question, at an event in Delhi, about meeting Modi, Altman said they discussed the opportunities that AI presents for India, the next steps and the need to think about global regulations around AI to prevent some of the downsides of the technology. He was so enthusiastic, really caring about AI and its benefits. We asked why India adopted ChatGPT so much so early. It’s really fun for us to watch. He had great responses on this, said the CEO of OpenAI, which created waves globally with the launch of ChatGPT. It should be noted that the Minister of State for Electronics and Informatics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, recently stated that the Center has started internal consultations on the principles and safeguards for the use of the AI in language learning models. Sam Altman is obviously a smart man. He has his own ideas about how AI should be regulated. We certainly think we have smart brains in India as well and we have our own opinion on how AI should have safeguards, Chandrasekhar reportedly said. Meanwhile, Altman also called AI an existential risk on June 7 and called on world leaders to join hands and come up with global regulations for space. Besides government officials, Altman also met with startup founders during his visit to India and attended many events. Answer a question by Inc42 Speaking at today’s Indian startup investment plans event, Altman said: We had some discussions yesterday (about investing in Indian startups) and we would like to invest in Indian startups. OpenAI has already invested in startups. The ChatGPT creator launched the OpenAI Startup Fund to support AI startups and recently raised $175 million for the investment fund. OpenAI also seems to be focusing more on the Indian market and has recently extended the availability of ChatGPT for Indian iOS Usersas well as more than 30 other countries, last month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inc42.com/buzz/discussed-ai-opportunities-regulations-during-meeting-with-pm-modi-openais-sam-altman/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos