Former President Trump to travel to Alabama for ALGOP event





MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – The Alabama Republican Party has announced that former President Donald J. Trump will headline an event for ALGOP this summer.

According to an ALGOP statement, details of Trump’s visit are limited, but planning is already underway.

The Alabama Republican Party is thrilled to have President Trump join us for an event this summer as he travels the country to speak about his vision for America. The people of Alabama and President Trump have a special relationship and were thrilled to help bring him back to our state. This is going to be an exciting event, and we look forward to announcing full details soon, said Alabama Representative Party Chairman John Wahl.

The former president last visited Alabama in 2021 when he attended the Cullman Trump rally.

It’s important to me that Alabama gets the attention it deserves on the national stage. This is one of my priorities as President of ALGOP, and I want to thank Donald Trump and his team for making this visit possible. It will be a great opportunity for Alabama residents to hear firsthand from the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, Wahl added.

In the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, all nine votes in Alabama’s Electoral College went to Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. Pence recently announced his own candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.

Those interested in attending can sign up to receive updates and ticket information as they become available. The registration form can be found on the ALGOP website (algop.org).

The date and location of the event have yet to be announced.

