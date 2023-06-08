Florida grand jury investigating Trump’s handling of classified documents





Prosecutor Harbach leaves for lunch

Megan Lebowitz and Lisa H. Rubin

David Harbach, prosecutor in charge of the investigation of the special advice, left lunch.

“I’m just trying to get my lunch,” he said, not answering shouted questions from reporters.

Ex-Trump lawyer: Classified and unclassified documents mixed in each administration

Former Trump attorney Tim Parlatore told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell today that in every recent presidential administration, classified and unclassified documents have gotten mixed up. The response offered some insight into the kind of defense Trump could make.

“The reality is that the problem with the White House document management systems is that classified documents and unclassified documents can get mixed up. That’s not Donald Trump’s problem,” Parlatore said. “It’s a White House problem.”

A special advocate appears to be in Washington this morning.

NBC News spotted Smith’s motorcade of two SUVs arriving at his office in Washington, DC, at 9:35 a.m.

The special advocate’s prosecutor was spotted entering the courthouse

David Harbach, a prosecutor working with the special advocates investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents, was spotted heading to the grand jury meeting room at the Miami federal courthouse.

The seasoned trial attorney has tried more than 35 cases in federal and state courts. He prosecuted public corruption trials in New York, Washington and Virginia and worked briefly at the FBI from 2014 to 2015 for then-Director James Comey.

Trump launches corruption complaint against anonymous DOJ prosecutor in all-caps article on Truth Social

Hours after his lawyers were told by the Justice Department that he was the target of the special advocates’ investigation, Trump took to his Truth Social platform late last night to unload corruption allegations against a anonymous prosecutor.

Shocking! One of the Injustice Department’s top prosecutors was reportedly so obsessed with ‘getting Trump’ that he tried to bribe and intimidate an attorney representing a targeted and harassed individual into falsely accusing and fabricating a story about the President Donald J. Trump and a crime. it does not exist,” wrote the former president in capital letters.

Trump appeared to be referring to reporting by John Solomon, a right-wing political commentator and founder of the Just the News website. Solomon posted on his partisan site that the Justice Department refused to delay Trump’s planned indictment to investigate allegations that a lead prosecutor working the case tried to influence a key witness by discussing a federal judgeship with witness counsel.

NBC News has not independently confirmed Trump’s claim on the corruption allegation.

Pence says he hopes DOJ ‘thinks better’ about indicting Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who launched his presidential bid yesterday, said he hoped the Justice Department would give better thought to indicting Trump, arguing it would be terribly divisive for the country.

This type of action by the DOJ would only fuel further division in the country, Pence said during a CNN town hall last night, while pointing to issues such as inflation which he sees as a bigger issue. urgent.

And let me also say that I think that would also send a terrible message to the whole world, he added. I mean, were the emblem of democracy, were the symbol of justice in the world, and the serious matter, which once happened in New York, of the indictment of a former president of the States States sends a terrible message to the world. I hope the DOJ thinks about it better and resolves these issues without indictment.

When asked if Trump shouldn’t be charged even if prosecutors find he broke the law, Pence said no one is above the law and argued that because there had unique circumstances in the Trump case, he hopes the Justice Department will solve the case without having to indict his former leader.

Trump was told he was a target. What does that mean?

There are three general categories in criminal investigations: a witness (someone with relevant information), a subject (someone whose conduct is within the scope of the work of grand juries), and a target (someone whom the prosecutors believe they have committed a crime).

Prosecutors do not name the targets. Instead, they sometimes send a letter inviting targets to come and testify if they wish (remember something similar happened near the end of the Manhattan secret money investigation before Trump not be charged in this case). But sometimes it is done verbally. It’s all about discretion.

Department of Justice regulations state: The prosecutor, in appropriate cases, is encouraged to give notice to that person a reasonable time before seeking an indictment in order to give that person an opportunity to testify before the grand jury.

The recipients of targeted letters are often, but not always, indicted.

