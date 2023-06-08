With the arrival of Modi, what are we doing to solve this problem? : US lawmakers on visa wait times | Latest India News





Top U.S. lawmakers have urged the Biden administration to address the issue of visa wait times for Indian applicants as a matter of priority, as they stressed that people-to-people play an important role in their bilateral relationship. Lawmakers questioned senior State Department officials in separate congressional hearings about what steps they had taken to address the issue, given the back-to-back relationship between the two countries and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the a state visit later this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a state visit later this month. Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Congressman Michael Waltz, co-chairman of the House India Caucus, asked officials why Indians have to wait up to 600 days for visas. “The United States has strong people-to-people ties with India. India is now part of the QUAD. We constantly engage her in the geostrategic interests that we have. New Jersey is home to a large number of American Indians and their I appreciate and applaud the department’s focus on reducing wait times for new B1-B2 applicants in India, Menendez said. “But despite this progress over the past year, India continues to face the longest waiting times in the world, with average waiting times for an appointment for the first candidate B1-B2 between 450 and 600 days. Could you please tell me why “Why does it take up to 600 days for a decision?” Menendez asked during a hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Calling the relationship between India and the United States one of the most important of the 21st century, Congressman Waltz pointed to constant complaints from American Indians about visa wait times. “With our trade of over $150 billion, with the relationship that comes with it, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming for a state dinner and a visit this month, what are we doing to address this. Are you looking at fast tracks or India-specific policy issues?” Waltz asked during a hearing by the House Foreign Relations Committee, adding that the visa delay would impact the business relationship. Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter told lawmakers that the State Department is working hard on this and has taken several steps to address the issue. “India is a place where we have historically had a high demand for visas and there’s just a huge amount of pent-up demand. One of the things about India is that every position is unique, but they have also had a really devastating bout with Covid-19 quite late and so their ability to meet pent-up demand lasted a bit longer, she said. “We have opened appointments for Indian nationals, dedicated appointments for other positions for specific appointments and in all other categories. I am sure you are aware of this and have it mentioned, are wait times better than pre-pandemic levels? “We will grant 1 million visas to India this year. Our productivity there is extraordinarily high,” Bitter said. (With PTI inputs) ABOUT THE AUTHOR Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with the Hindustan Times Press Office. From politics and politics to economics and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we’ve got you covered. …See the details

