China jails human rights lawyer for state subversion

China has jailed a human rights lawyer for three and a half years for subverting the state, his family said Thursday, in the latest blow to the country’s beleaguered civil society under President Xi Jinping. Chang Weiping was sentenced by a court in northwest China’s Shaanxi province, his wife Chen Zijuan confirmed to AFP. Known for advocating for the rights of workers, women and religious and sexual minorities, Chang was seized by authorities in 2020 after releasing a video alleging he had been tortured during a previous detention. He was later charged with the crime of “subversion of state power” and tried behind closed doors last year. His sentence means he will be eligible for release in July 2024, according to the US-based Chen, adding that her husband appeared to be in poor health. Chang is an associate of two other human rights lawyers who were jailed in April for the same crime following closed trials. Xu Zhiyong and fellow activist Ding Jiaxi were key figures in the New Citizens Movement, a civil rights group that called for constitutional reform and criticized government corruption. Xu – who called on President Xi to step down over his handling of the pandemic – was jailed for 14 years, while Ding was sentenced to 12 years. “It is absurd that my husband was sentenced to prison (…) solely because of his activities as a lawyer and private political discussions at meetings of friends,” Chen told AFP by telephone on Thursday. . Civil liberties and free speech have withered in China under Xi’s decade-long tenure, rights groups say. Observers have also regularly raised concerns about due process in the country’s justice system, where courts have a conviction rate of around 99%. mjw/is/two

