Donald Trump to visit Georgia as Fani Willis prepares for possible indictments in election inquiry





This weekend, Donald J. Trump will be back in the state of Georgia. The former US president will arrive in Columbus, Georgia via Trump Force One on June 10 to attend the Georgia GOP State Convention.

Trump will serve as the headliner and deliver a speech in hopes of gaining more traction for a return to the White House. The convention will feature several pro-Trump politicians, including Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Ironically, Georgia might be the state that is hampering Trump’s presidential race.

Ninety miles north of Columbus, Trump is facing a legal issue led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

For the past two years, Willis has been investigating Trump and several of his cronies in connection with the cancellation of the 2020 presidential election. And Willis could announce indictments in the coming months.

Willis recently sent a letter to Fulton County judges and said decisions to bring charges in the inquest could come in August. She called for remote working days for her staff and asked the judges to refrain from in-person hearings during this time.

I respectfully request that the judges do not schedule in-person trials and hearings during the weeks beginning Monday August 7 and Monday August 14, Willis wrote in the letter.

Willis pushed back the dates for announcing the charges to seek more security and grant immunity agreements.

Trump has formally asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to help cancel the election on separate occasions. He asked Raffensperger in a phone call to help him get more than 11,000 votes, the amount he tracked Joe Biden to Georgia for. In a recorded call that took place on January 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.

Willis is examining whether the suspects in the case are guilty of criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, misrepresentation to state and local government officials, involvement in violence, or threats related to election administration and racketeering.

If Willis chooses to charge Trump with a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations), he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Willis could then present his findings to a panel and choose to indict the former president.

Trump will look to inspire his base at the GOP State Convention this weekend. But his next trip to the state of Georgia might not be so encouraging.

