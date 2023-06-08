Imran Khan gets bail in murder case





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was granted bail by the High Court in Islamabad on Thursday.

This blocks his arrest in an accessory to murder case for 14 days. Dozens of other charges have also been brought against him.

Pakistani daily Dawn reported that Khan was also released on bail in 16 other cases by the Islamabad High Court, Anti-Terrorism Court and District Court.

His lawyer Gohar Khan said Imran Khan traveled to Islamabad from his home in Lahore to seek bail in more than a dozen cases to avoid further arrest.

According to Dawn, the former prime minister also reported to the office of the National Accountability Bureau in the northern town of Rawalpindi for an investigation into allegations of corruption.

Also on Thursday, Imran Khan told his followers in a video that he “will fight this system of oppression until my last breath”.

The ousted leader was first arrested on May 9 and held for three days on corruption charges. He is now out on bail in a series of other criminal cases.

The initial charges were leveled against Khan after he was ousted in a vote of no confidence in April 2022.

The arrest sparked protests by supporters of Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party who attacked military installations.

Khan argues that the charges against him are aimed at ensuring he is excluded from the elections later this year.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani military denied allegations of human rights abuses without explicitly naming the former prime minister. Khan and his followers claimed to have been tortured as part of a crackdown on them.

Late last month, officials announced that a travel ban had been imposed on Khan, his wife and hundreds of his political aides.

On Wednesday, police filed an “incitement to murder” case against Imran Khan for the killing of a lawyer by unknown gunmen.

The murdered lawyer, Abdul Razzaq Shar, had filed a lawsuit seeking sedition proceedings against Khan for dissolving the government after the no-confidence motion.

Police said Shar was shot dead by men on motorbikes on Tuesday as he was on his way to court in Quetta, in the southwestern region of Balochistan.

It was not immediately clear how the link between the gunmen and Khan was established.

