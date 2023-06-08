Malaysia and Indonesia sign six bilateral instruments





PUTRAJAYA: The border crossing agreement between Malaysia and Indonesia is one of six bilateral instruments signed by the two countries in conjunction with Indonesian President Joko Widodos’ two-day working visit to Malaysia. According to a joint statement by Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Prime Minister Joko Widodo released after a meeting, the agreement will further strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and Indonesia, especially in the economic and security fields. The agreement which involved issues related to border security including in Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara in Kalimantan, was signed by Interior Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and his counterpart Muhammad Tito Karnavian. In addition, Malaysia and Indonesia have also signed two cooperation agreements regarding water security, namely the Treaty on the Delimitation of the Territorial Sea of ​​the Two Countries in the Southernmost Part of the Strait of Melaka and another treaty in the Sulawesi Sea. Both treaties were signed by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Zambry Abdul Kadir and Retno Marsudi representing Indonesia. Two collaborations involving the economic field have also been signed, namely the Agreement on Border Trade and the Cooperation for the Promotion of Investments under the supervision of the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry. These were signed by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Indonesian Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan and Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia. The two countries also signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on Mutual Recognition of Halal Certification for Domestic Products, which was signed by Director General of Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff, and President of the Indonesian Halal Product Insurance Agency, Muhammad Aqil Irham. The Malaysian Prime Minister and the Indonesian President both witnessed the signing of the six instruments after their meeting ended. Earlier, Joko Widodo or better known as Jokowi was greeted by Anwar when he arrived at Kompleks Seri Perdana at 10 am. The two leaders then held a four-eye meeting to assess the progress of cooperation and discuss outstanding bilateral issues. Jokowi arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a two-day working visit at the invitation of the Prime Minister after his official visit to the republic last January. The last time Jokowi made an official visit to Malaysia was in 2019 after being re-elected for a second term in the April 17 presidential election. – Bernama

