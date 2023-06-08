Politics
Boris Johnson has sent the findings of the privileges committee’s Partygate inquiry
Boris Johnson has received the findings of a report on whether he misled Parliament by claiming Covid rules were followed in Downing Street at all times during the pandemic.
The former prime minister has two weeks to respond to the Privileges Committee before the report is finalized and made public.
He could end up losing his seat in parliament in a by-election, depending on what sanction the committee decides to recommend.
A Committee spokesperson said: The Committee is proceeding in accordance with its previously published procedure. Under this procedure, if the committee decides to criticize Mr. Johnson, it will not come to a final conclusion until it takes into account further submissions from Mr. Johnson.
“The Committee will then report to the House in the usual way, and it will be for the House – not the Committee – to decide on this matter.
MEPs will vote to approve or not the sanction recommended by the Committee.
Could Boris Johnson lose his seat?
If the committee decides Mr Johnson is in contempt of Parliament, recommends a 10-day suspension or more and MPs vote to impose it, a by-election could be called if 10% of voters in his constituency want one.
Mr Johnson, who held his Uxbridge seat with a majority of 7,210 in 2019, is expected to decide whether to fight for re-election or stand down for another Tory.
The former PM and MPs close to him have tried to discredit the Privileges Committee investigation, along with former ministers in his governmentcalling it a “left seam”.
What did Boris Johnson say?
The former Prime Minister has always denied contempt of Parliament, insisting that all statements made in Parliament were honest.
Despite being fined by police himself, as well as dozens of staff, Mr Johnson claims he was unaware at the time that he was breaking the rules and claims the staff assured him that he had always acted in accordance with the regulations.
In his written evidence to the Privileges Committee, Mr Johnson wrote: “I therefore acknowledge that the House of Commons was misled by my statements that the rules and guidelines had been fully followed in No 10.
“But when the statements were made, they were made in good faith and based on what I honestly knew and believed at the time. another date. I never would have thought of doing it.
He conceded in testimony to the Privileges Committee that his statements to Parliament “did not prove to be correct”, but insisted that he correct the record “at the earliest opportunity”.
THEPartygate: Inside Story Podcastbrings you new revelations and our whistleblowers in their own words in the definitive behind closed doors story of how ITV News uncovered one of the biggest scandals of our time…
More Partygate allegations surface
Mr Johnson was again referred to the police over alleged breaches of Covid rules in May, this time over alleged breaches at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country mansion.
The former Conservative Party leader’s ministerial diary allegedly revealed visits from friends to Checkers, his former country home, during the pandemic, The Times first reported.
The Cabinet Office, which discovered the apparent breach of the rules, forwarded its findings to the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police.
The department found what appeared to be notes from several visits to Checkers, Buckinghamshire, during preparations for apublic inquiry into the pandemicreported the Times.
The Guardian also reported allegations of rule breaches during Buckinghamshire’s retirement.
He claims Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie hosted a close friend at Checkers in May 2021 for one night while some Covid-19 restrictions were still in place.
A spokesperson for the former Prime Minister said: This was entirely legal and covered by the relevant provisions of the Covid regulations, as The Guardians report makes clear.
To suggest otherwise is totally wrong.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2023-06-08/boris-johnson-sent-findings-of-privileges-committee-partygate-probe
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Man in Tampa Bay infected with man-eating bacteria after being bitten by relative
- Boris Johnson has sent the findings of the privileges committee’s Partygate inquiry
- Malaysia and Indonesia sign six bilateral instruments
- Tom Holland is taking a break after his latest role ‘broke him’
- What’s in a name? Deciphering the Inscrutable Modes of Job Titles
- How to use new AI writing tools in Google Docs and Gmail
- Breast cancer survivor: preventive surgery at MD Anderson found early-stage ovarian cancer
- Sleepy San Andreas Fault near Los Angeles. The researchers have an idea why.
- Imran Khan gets bail in murder case
- Donald Trump to visit Georgia as Fani Willis prepares for possible indictments in election inquiry
- From Adipurush to RRR: six Bollywood films inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana
- Big 12 Conference to Establish Big 12 Mexico