Boris Johnson has sent the findings of the privileges committee’s Partygate inquiry

Boris Johnson has received the findings of a report on whether he misled Parliament by claiming Covid rules were followed in Downing Street at all times during the pandemic.

The former prime minister has two weeks to respond to the Privileges Committee before the report is finalized and made public.

He could end up losing his seat in parliament in a by-election, depending on what sanction the committee decides to recommend.

A Committee spokesperson said: The Committee is proceeding in accordance with its previously published procedure. Under this procedure, if the committee decides to criticize Mr. Johnson, it will not come to a final conclusion until it takes into account further submissions from Mr. Johnson.

“The Committee will then report to the House in the usual way, and it will be for the House – not the Committee – to decide on this matter.

MEPs will vote to approve or not the sanction recommended by the Committee.

Could Boris Johnson lose his seat?

If the committee decides Mr Johnson is in contempt of Parliament, recommends a 10-day suspension or more and MPs vote to impose it, a by-election could be called if 10% of voters in his constituency want one.

Mr Johnson, who held his Uxbridge seat with a majority of 7,210 in 2019, is expected to decide whether to fight for re-election or stand down for another Tory.

The former PM and MPs close to him have tried to discredit the Privileges Committee investigation, along with former ministers in his governmentcalling it a “left seam”.

What did Boris Johnson say?

The former Prime Minister has always denied contempt of Parliament, insisting that all statements made in Parliament were honest.

Despite being fined by police himself, as well as dozens of staff, Mr Johnson claims he was unaware at the time that he was breaking the rules and claims the staff assured him that he had always acted in accordance with the regulations.

In his written evidence to the Privileges Committee, Mr Johnson wrote: “I therefore acknowledge that the House of Commons was misled by my statements that the rules and guidelines had been fully followed in No 10.

“But when the statements were made, they were made in good faith and based on what I honestly knew and believed at the time. another date. I never would have thought of doing it.

He conceded in testimony to the Privileges Committee that his statements to Parliament “did not prove to be correct”, but insisted that he correct the record “at the earliest opportunity”.

THEPartygate: Inside Story Podcastbrings you new revelations and our whistleblowers in their own words in the definitive behind closed doors story of how ITV News uncovered one of the biggest scandals of our time…

More Partygate allegations surface

Mr Johnson was again referred to the police over alleged breaches of Covid rules in May, this time over alleged breaches at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country mansion.

The former Conservative Party leader’s ministerial diary allegedly revealed visits from friends to Checkers, his former country home, during the pandemic, The Times first reported.

The Cabinet Office, which discovered the apparent breach of the rules, forwarded its findings to the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police.

The department found what appeared to be notes from several visits to Checkers, Buckinghamshire, during preparations for apublic inquiry into the pandemicreported the Times.

The Guardian also reported allegations of rule breaches during Buckinghamshire’s retirement.

He claims Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie hosted a close friend at Checkers in May 2021 for one night while some Covid-19 restrictions were still in place.

A spokesperson for the former Prime Minister said: This was entirely legal and covered by the relevant provisions of the Covid regulations, as The Guardians report makes clear.

To suggest otherwise is totally wrong.