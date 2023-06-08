China, Xi prepare backup plan in case Putin dies and is deposed: analyst

Xi Jinping could be “contingency planning” in case Putin is deposed, an analyst told Insider.

He appears to be forging closer ties with Putin’s deputy, another analyst wrote.

Rumors of a military coup, as well as concerns about Putin’s health, are circulating in Russia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have sought to portray themselves as staunch allies, committed to a longstanding partnership to roll back US global dominance.

But China’s president may not be as confident as it seems that his ‘boundless’ friendship with Putin will endure, amid rumors that the Russian president is suffering from a serious illness or could be overthrown by a Rebellion.

According to one analyst, Xi is likely already looking to forge closer relations with potential successors to the Russian president.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on May 24, 2023.

Anders Slund, an economist and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, said Xi appears to be cultivating closer ties with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

During the April summit where the Chinese president visited Putin in Moscow, Xi held a rare one-on-one meeting with Mistushin, noted gully.

Then, in May, Chinese Premier Li Qiang invited Mishustin to China, where he “received Mishustin at the Great Hall of the People, once again completely beyond the ordinary bounds of Chinese and Russian protocol.”

“Why was Mishustin invited and not Putin? This must not have gone down well with the Russian leader,” he wrote.

As evidence of Putin’s displeasure, he points to Mishustin’s absence from subsequent meetings of the Russian Security Council, of which the prime minister is a permanent member.

“This old-school Kremlinology is perhaps the best evidence we have that China is looking beyond Putin and seeking to cultivate alternative relations in Russia.”

Mistushin’s is not a name that usually comes up in discussions of Putin’s potential successors. A former tax agent, he has earned a reputation as an efficient manager. According to an independent Russian media Meduza, he played “no role” in the implementation of Putin’s war in Ukraine, and does not discuss it.

In the closed world of Russian and Chinese politics, where reliable information about the thinking of its leaders is scarce, analysts have long relied on subtle cues and bits of information to read the underlying power dynamics.

It’s a discipline known as “Kremlinology” during the Cold War, and one that’s still very much alive today, Putin’s use of a huge table for meetings with senior officials was the subject of weeks of speculation last year about his state of mind.

The same methods are applied to the secretive world of politics in Beijing.

Reading between the lines, analysts have already found signs of underlying tensions in the relationship between Putin and Xi, such as Xi’s refusal to approve a new gas pipeline from Siberia to China, which they say is a power play that Xi uses to underscore Russia’s new reliance on China.

Ali Wyne, an analyst with Eurasia Group in Washington, DC, told Insider that given rumors about Putin’s health and potential challenges to Putin’s power, it made sense for China to engage in “planning emergency”.

“Governments regularly engage in contingency planning; this activity does not necessarily indicate strategic preferences,” he said.

“Given the persistent rumors about Putin’s health and speculation that a Ukrainian defeat of Russia could undermine his reign, many countries, including the United States and China, are likely considering various post-Putin futures and assessing the implications of each for Russia’s domestic and foreign policy.”

However, he warned, it is too early to suggest that Xi would prefer to deal with another Kremlin president.

“Consider the number of occasions on which Xi and Putin have met, the growing intensity of their shared grievances against U.S. influence, and the priority they both have placed on deepening China-China relations. Russians, it seems premature at this time to conclude that China is looking for a different Russian leadership,” he said.