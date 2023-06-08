Turkish foreign policy during Erdogan’s third presidential term

Since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won his third term on May 28, the shock of his decisive opposition defeat has largely given way to questions about what Erdogan’s new term will mean for Turkey, in especially its foreign policy.

Erdogan now has two priorities: charting a more assertive presence of Turkey in the world, which is not beholden to the political prerogatives of its traditional Western anchor, the United States, and to leverage Position of Ankara within Western institutions such as NATO and the European Union to serve its first objective.

To achieve both, he will continue to primarily highlight his deepening ties to President Vladimir Putin in Russia. Erdogan will stress Turkey’s fundamental importance to the West by highlighting the vital role Ankara plays in helping to contain Russia in Ukraine, primarily through arms sales. Since the start of the conflict, Ankara has sold Turkish-made TB2 drones to kyiv; he also negotiated a grain shipping agreement with Russia, facilitating the sale of Ukrainian grain on world markets and likely averting a global food crisis.

Moreover, the growing tension in the Balkanswith the resumption of Serbian aggression in Kosovo, has already Ankara affirming its willingness to play a key role in to strenghten stability. Erdogan will also continue to impress upon the European Union that Turkey will remain a bulwark against migration and refugee flows to Europe.

In return, he will demand respect from Europe in the form of no criticism of Turkey’s lack of democratic governance while exploring possibilities to improve Turkey’s existing access to European markets and visa-free travel in the Schengen area for Turkish citizens. If you think Erdogan is reaching, you are wrong. Europe is ready and largely grateful for Erdogan’s continuity. The European Union paid platitudes about him after his election victory and salivate at the opportunity to please Erdogan, all in an effort to prevent migration to the heart of Europe.

Washington’s picture is much the same. The Biden administration is keen to maintain cordial relations with Ankara. Turkey wants to acquire new F-16 fighter jets for its aging air force. Its demands end there, however, and Ankara is not interested in rebuilding substantial ties with Washington. President Joe Biden is seeking to accommodate Erdogan for two reasons: transactionally, if Erdogan agrees to ratify Sweden pending accession in NATO, this will be seen as a victory for the Biden administration and NATO. Moreover, the White House does not want Turkey to fall completely under Putin’s influence. Turkey has to acquire jets from somewhere; it might as well be the West.

All eyes are now on Erdogan to see if he will finally give the green light to Sweden joining NATO at the July alliance summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg assisted Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony to court Turkeys’ approval. Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken preceded Stoltenberg by singing urging Erdogan to approve membership as soon as possible while congratulating Erdogan on his election victory.

Yet concerns persist that Erdogan could pull this further. Turkey recently required that the Swedish government take action against Kurdish protesters who protested Erdogan’s re-election by projecting an image of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) flag on the facade of the Swedish parliament building. Ultimately, however, Turkey is likely to ratify Sweden’s membership simply because it’s the only way Ankara can get lawmakers in Washington to approve F-16 sales.

In all of these calculations, Brussels and Washington seek to achieve a number of individual policy goals. But Erdogan is the clear winner. It sets the tone for the relationship and the agenda with the West. He doesn’t want a fundamental reset or a reinvention of links. Much to the chagrin of the Wests, Erdogan will continue to assert his regional influence.

His ability to do so, however, will largely depend on the extent to which he can end Turkey’s military presence in Syria and restore ties with regional powers. In the latter case, Erdogan has already initiated a reconciliation with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Israel in 2022. He will have to build on these relationships, because he will have to rely on these powers to continue depositing hard currency in the central bank in the short term. liquidity from Turkey and invest in Turkey. economy.

Erdogan will not knock on the door of the International Monetary Fund to stabilize his country’s economy. It would mean opening the country’s government spending books, which it cannot do, as it is riddled with corruption. It can, however, approach regional powers and encourage them to invest in Turkey, mainly by sale on the main assets of the Turkish sovereign wealth fund.

In Syria, Erdogan will have to rely on Putin. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whom Erdogan has spent a decade trying to overthrow, is in no mood to please Erdogan. Yet Assad is indebted to Putin, who wants to end the civil war in Syria. While Erdogan is keen to repatriate a significant number of Syrian refugees, whom he can sell as a victory to voters back home, what will Assad want in return? All Turkish troops out of Syria.

This is an area where Erdogan’s new foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, could prove useful. As the former head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Service (MIT), Fidan attended all high-level meetings with the Syrian government in 2022 that aimed to normalize relations. That said, we know relatively little about Fidan. He did not give any public interviews during his career and always kept a low profile in his service to Erdogan.

Fidan played a central role in overseeing peace talks with the PKK in the early 2010s, and he is not necessarily interested in re-embedding Turkey firmly in the West. His previous appointment at MIT was critical by then-Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak, who accused Fidan of having close ties to Iran. Although this accusation has not been substantiated, the appointment of Fidans as foreign minister could be interpreted negatively by the Israeli government, with which Turkey is trying to strengthen its ties.

Regardless of his worldview, Fidan probably shares Erdogan’s priorities, and he’s a good foot soldier. Compared to his predecessor, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Fidan is equally measured and determined.

Yet Erdogan will continue to direct Turkey’s foreign policy as he sees fit. Since 2017, Erdogan has centralized power and decision-making in a new presidential government system which ousted the parliamentary system promulgated by Kemal Ataturk in the 1920s. Although there is a cabinet, ministers who hold traditional positions such as interior and foreign ministers have no political responsibility for the decisions. As unelected people appointed by an elected president, they are largely there to implement the decisions decreed by Erdogan.

Take, for example, Cavusoglu. Throughout his tenure, he was just a messenger for Erdogan. The decision to acquire the S-400 Russia’s missile defense system, which deeply poisoned US-Turkish relations, was not an advisory system, derived from input from Cavusoglu, the Foreign Ministry and the entire security establishment from Ankara. Erdogan insisted on the purchase, which, in a system of institutional decision-making, would have been strongly resisted by the army, the National Security Council and the Foreign Ministry.

Simply put, as Erdogan wants, his minions do. Fidan may be able to sell his message better.