OpenAI CEO Sam Altman meets PM Modi. Here’s what was discussed





OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said he was pleased with the meeting he had with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 8, saying Prime Minister Modi had shown great enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence (AI). This meeting is significant as India is in the process of regulating AI through India’s forthcoming Digital Bill, which will replace the Information Technology (IT) Act. At the Digital India Dialogues event, OpenAI CEO Altman answered questions and praised the PM’s thoughtful understanding of AI and its benefits. According to him, Prime Minister Modi was particularly intrigued by India’s early and widespread adoption of ChatGPT. Altman received insightful responses from the Prime Minister on this AI technology. It was great. It was really fun. He was so enthusiastic, really caring about AI and its benefits. We asked why India adopted ChatGPT so much so early. It’s really fun for us to watch. He had great responses on that,” Altman said, according to media reports. Opportunities for AI in India Altman further mentioned that they discussed potential opportunities for AI in India and the importance of regulation. They also spoke of the need for global regulation to mitigate potential negative consequences. Altman described the meeting as an hour of productive conversation. We talked about the opportunities for the country, what the country should be doing, as well as the need to think about global regulations to make sure we prevent some of the downsides from happening, but that was a good time, said the CEO of OpenAI. During an interview with the Economic Times on June 7, Altman acknowledged the significant adoption of ChatGPT by India. He noted the country’s early adoption and the enthusiasm shown by its users. India has really embraced ChatGPT,” he said, adding that there’s been a lot of early adoption and real enthusiasm from users.” Watch | CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht resigns During his visit to India, Altman had a packed schedule, including meetings with government officials and discussions regarding India’s AI flagship program, among other topics. Altman previously suggested the creation of an international authority to regulate advanced AI. However, Minister of State for Information and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed a different view. Sam Altman is obviously a smart man. He has his own ideas about how AI should be regulated. We certainly think we have smart brains in India as well and we have our own opinion on how AI should have safeguards, Chandrasekhar had said. Chandrasekhar said that while he supports the idea of ​​an AI UN, India will continue to prioritize the safety and trustworthiness of its digital citizens. If there is finally an AI United Nations, Sam Altman wants more power. But that doesn’t stop us from doing what’s right for our digital nagriks (citizens) and keeping the internet safe and reliable, the minister added. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

