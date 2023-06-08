Politics
President Jokowi welcomes completion of maritime boundary negotiations between Indonesia and Malaysia
JAKARTA, KOMPAS Chairman Joko Widodo held a one-on-one meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim and witnessed the exchange protocol of agreement between Indonesia and Malaysia. The leaders of the two countries hailed the process of negotiating the limits of the territorial seas which had been successfully completed after nearly 18 years.
I welcome the completion of the negotiation of the territorial sea limits in the Sulawesi Sea, in the southern part of the Strait of Malacca, after 18 years of negotiation. (After) 18, it can be completed. This, thank God, is thanks to Seri Anwar Ibrahim working quickly with the help of ministers, President Jokowi said in a joint statement with Prime Minister Anwar at the Malaysian Prime Minister’s official residence in Seri Perdana, Putrajaya, Malaysia, Thursday (8/6/2023).
The Memorandum of Understanding on the Maritime Delimitation Agreement for the Southern Segment of the Strait of Malacca was signed by Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi and Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Seri Diraja Zambry Abdul Kadir. The two ministers also signed a memorandum of understanding on the maritime delimitation agreement for the maritime segment of Sulawesi.
During the meeting, President Jokowi and Prime Minister Anwar both mentioned the close relations between Indonesia and Malaysia. My brother, my best friend, His Excellency Dato Seri Ibrahim. “It is an honor for me and the delegation to travel to Malaysia to pay tribute to Prime Minister Ibrahim’s visit to Indonesia last January,” Jokowi said.
President Jokowi also hopes that border negotiations on the mainland can also be resolved soon. MoUs expected to be completed soon include a MoU regarding the boundaries of the Sebatik Segment and the SinapatSesai Segment in Kalimantan. While the Prime Minister is still Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim. And, in Indonesia, the president is still Jokowi, he said.
In addition, President Jokowi also welcomed the conclusion of a number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries, including those related to cross-border agreements (border crossing agreement)a border trade agreement (border trade agreement), Halal certification and investment promotion cooperation.
The agreement for the Memorandum of Understanding on the Border Crossing Agreement was reached by Indonesian Interior Minister Tito Karnavian and Malaysian Interior Minister Dato Seri Saifuddin Nasution. The border trade MoU was signed by Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan and Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Aziz.
The MoU for Halal certification was signed by Head of Halal Product Assurance Organization (BPJH) of Indonesian Ministry of Religions Muhammad Aqil Irham and Director General of Islamic Development Malaysia Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff. The MoU on investment promotion cooperation was signed by Indonesian Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia and Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Aziz.
On this occasion, President Jokowi and Prime Minister Anwar also discussed issues related to the issue of protection of Indonesian migrant workers.
On this occasion, President Jokowi and Prime Minister Anwar also discussed issues related to the issue of protection of Indonesian migrant workers (IMPs). President Jokowi appreciates Prime Minister Anwar’s commitment to strengthening the protection of PMI and also fair law enforcement for Indonesian workers. Pak Anwar and I have agreed to form a special bilateral mechanism to address the issues of Indonesian migrant workers, President Jokowi said.
President Jokowi also again pushed for the achievement of development community learning center in the Peninsula to realize the education rights of the children of Indonesian migrant workers. Indonesian citizens who are at the immigration depot should also be repatriated immediately. The President also called for the implementation one channel system (OCS) for the recruitment and placement of PMI must be optimized.
Palm oil discrimination
Finally, the President encouraged collaboration to address discrimination against palm oil and other commodities to continue to be strengthened. According to the President, he very much appreciates the joint mission carried out by Indonesia and Malaysia in Brussels.
I really appreciate this fact lately joint mission Indonesia-Malaysia in Brussels and this type of collaboration must continue to be strengthened, do not let the commodities produced by Malaysia, by Indonesia be discriminated against in other countries, President Jokowi said.
In the joint statement, Prime Minister Anwar emphasized that President Jokowi’s visit to Malaysia was not an ordinary visit as President Jokowi and the representatives of Indonesia were considered true friends. And our negotiations, family negotiations, friends, he says.
Apart from the written MoU, the two national leaders also discussed cooperation that was not recorded in the MoU, such as Indonesian-Malaysian police cooperation and defense cooperation. . Cooperation in the two fields has reached a level of pride and will bring benefits and benefits not only to the government and the government, but also to Malaysians, Prime Minister Anwar said.
Prime Minister Anwar also welcomed the successful completion of the territorial sea boundary negotiation process. He also expressed his support for the development of the capital of the archipelago, which has been achieved, among others, through the development of the border region between Malaysia and Indonesia in Kalimantan. Malaysia has also allocated RM 1 billion for the development of infrastructure and facilities at the Sarawak-Kalimantan border.
He also highlighted the increase in economic cooperation related to palm oil and the importance of cooperation related to the management of SMIs. In addition, the two countries will strengthen their cooperation in the fields of culture, education and Islamic da’wah. All this will continue as it gives the sense of close friendship and cooperation, Prime Minister Anwar said.
