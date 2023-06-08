Politics
Rishi Sunak faces backlash for accepting Boris Johnson honors list
The Times reported that the Prime Minister is expected to accept Johnson’s long-awaited resignation honors list, with the newspaper reporting that it could be published within weeks.
According to a Whitehall source quoted by the newspaper, Sunak hopes to clean the bridges by signing the awards, which would have been a source of contention between the two personalities.
The Prime Minister was asked about the reports during his trip to the United States and said he could not comment on the submission from his predecessors.
Deputy Liberal Democrat leader Daisy Cooper accused Sunak of rewarding failure by allegedly giving the list the green light.
Cooper said: The fact that one of the most outrageous prime ministers is now allowed to stuff his buddies in the Lords after a failed prime ministership tells the British public all they need to know about this Conservative party.
READ MORE:Keith Brown accuses Scottish Tories of ‘tarnishing’ Parliament
Boris Johnson has caused crisis after crisis in this country if Rishi Sunak rewards his failure it is just proof that it is one rule for Tories and another for everyone else.
The onus is on Sunak, he needs to make sure Johnson’s honors list is shredded.
The Prime Minister remained tight-lipped about whether he had accepted the list of nominations, which is believed to contain around 50 names, when questioned in Washington DC on Thursday.
He said: I can totally understand the interest of this topic.
All I can say is that a process is currently underway. It’s not finished yet and until it is, it wouldn’t be fair for me to comment further.
Keir Starmer suggested the leader of the Conservative party needed to appease different elements of the ruling party with his handling of the honor roll.
On a visit to a steelworks in Scunthorpe, he said: Whether it’s Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages or Boris Johnson’s peerages, all the Prime Minister does is run his own party instead of lead the country.
Some suggest the list could trigger at least two by-elections in England for the Tories.
The first electoral battles could be fought in the seats of former culture secretary Nadine Dorries and Alok Sharma, chair of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.
Sharma holds a majority of 4,000 votes from Labor in his constituency of Reading West and Dorries, who has announced his intention to quit in Mid Bedfordshire, has a majority of more than 24,600 votes.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jackis is also expected to be offered a peerage by Johnson.
The Cabinet minister has announced he will stand down in the next national poll but has ruled out calling a by-election in his constituency of Dumfries and Galloway to take a seat in the House of Lords by then.
READ MORE:Scottish diaspora ready to support trade, says former US congressman
Dorries said she was not told if she was on the honors list for former prime ministers.
Speaking on her TalkTV program last month, Dorries said: Apparently the House of Lords Appointments Committee said it would be constitutionally inappropriate.
The former culture secretary said the committee probably needed to update its processes as the UK found itself in politically unstable times after having three No 10 holders in a few months last year.
The Johnsons spokesperson said: We strictly do not comment on honors.
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss, despite being the shortest prime minister in modern British political history, is also said to have submitted a short resignation honors list.
|
